On Capitol Hill, the timing of a Senate vote on whether to establish an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol remains unclear. The chamber is hung up on separate legislation aimed at confronting China’s rise.
Here’s what to know:
Harris to deliver Naval Academy commencement address, becoming first woman to do so
Vice President Harris will make history Friday, becoming the first female commencement speaker in the nearly 175-year history of the U.S. Naval Academy.
Harris is scheduled to deliver a morning address at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., where graduates will appear in person but attendance will be restricted.
The Naval Academy commencement address typically rotates among the vice president, president and secretary of defense.
Biden made his first commencement address as commander in chief last week at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn.
Biden to tout Virginia’s progress in combating coronavirus
Biden plans to travel to Virginia on Friday to tout the state’s progress in combating the coronavirus at an event with Gov. Ralph Northam (D).
According to a White House advisory, Biden and Northam will visit a business in Alexandria, Va., where Biden will deliver remarks “to celebrate the significant progress Virginia has made in the fight against COVID-19, in partnership with the Biden-Harris Administration.”
Coronavirus cases in the state have dropped more than 20 percent in the last week.
After the event, Biden plans to head to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va., where he will deliver remarks ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
Biden plans to spend to spend the long weekend in Wilmington, Del., according to the White House.
Biden to establish initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders
Biden on Friday is planning to sign an executive order establishing a White House initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, aimed at reducing xenophobia and systemic barriers for the nation’s fastest-growing ethnic group.
The new initiative has a number of goals, including coordinating a broad federal response to the rise of anti-Asian bias and violence. The initiative would also expand language assistance programs, collect more federal data and strengthen public awareness and education about the communities’ cultures and traditions.
Biden also announced that Krystal Ka’ai would be executive director of the initiative. Ka’ai has served as the executive director of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus since 2013.
The initiative comes a week after Biden signed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, legislation that aims to improve the ability to respond to hate crimes.
Blinken heading to Central America as relations with El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala fray
Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to travel next week to Central America, where administration hopes of stemming the flow of undocumented migrants to the United States through economic assistance and democracy promotion have run into early roadblocks.
Blinken will attend a meeting in Costa Rica of the Central American Integration System, a regional organization that includes seven Central American countries plus the Dominican Republic.
But while a senior State Department official said Thursday that Blinken would meet with top Costa Rican officials, she declined to specify whether any other bilateral meetings had been confirmed.
Renewed focus on Wuhan lab scrambles the politics of the pandemic
Senate Democrats lined up alongside Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.), one of their least-favorite Republicans, to support a measure urging the Biden administration to declassify intelligence on whether the novel coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab. A Democratic-led House subcommittee is pledging an investigation into the virus’s origins, including the lab’s safety record.
And Biden, in an unusual public statement, directed U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble their efforts” to determine the cause of the pandemic, suggesting that while the virus could have jumped from animals to humans, it also could have escaped from the lab.
The rapid developments mark a new effort by Democrats to show they are pushing to figure out how the pandemic started and, in the process, considering a theory that some initially attributed to conspiracy theorists: that the pandemic that has cost about 3.5 million lives worldwide stemmed from human error at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Paul Ryan criticizes Trump’s hold on GOP, but not by name
Former House speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) offered a veiled criticism of former president Donald Trump in a speech Thursday night in which he urged the Republican Party not to rely on the “appeal of one personality.”
But Ryan, according to his prepared remarks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., did not explicitly name Trump in his critique. When Ryan did name Trump, it was to praise him for advancing “practical conservative policy.”
Ryan left politics after three years as speaker during which Trump ascended as the de facto leader of the Republican Party. He attacked Trump the candidate but backed off when Trump became president. His criticisms became more cautious, and he often told reporters he had not seen Trump’s latest questionable tweet.
Sicknick’s family and the police officers who protected lawmakers Jan. 6 plead with GOP senators to back investigation
Within four months, the mother and partner of Brian D. Sicknick made two visits to the Capitol — for a February memorial service to honor the deceased officer after the violent siege of Jan. 6 and Thursday to plead with Republican senators to support an independent investigation into the insurrection by a pro-Trump mob.
But the day of meetings and calls by Gladys Sicknick and Sandra Garza, the late officer’s companion of 11 years, with 16 senators and their staffs appeared unlikely to change hearts and minds in the GOP.
Republicans were poised to block legislation to create a bipartisan commission that would examine the events of that day — the worst attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Thursday that the probe was “extraneous” and would not shed light on what happened Jan. 6, while others in the GOP saw it as a Democratic-driven, endless pursuit of former president Donald Trump.
Biden administration wants to give more power back to states to block pipelines
Plans to build massive ports for shipping coal abroad, seaside terminals for supercooling gas and thousands upon thousands of miles of pipelines cutting through rivers and streams across the United States will all soon be getting extra scrutiny as the Biden administration prepares to give states and tribes more authority to block energy projects.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday it will rewrite a rule finalized last year under President Donald Trump that upended the way the Clean Water Act had worked for half a century. The Trump administration tried to clear away regulatory hurdles for fossil fuel development after New York and other left-leaning states halted gas pipelines and other projects they feared may contaminate rivers, lakes and other waterways within their borders.
Now, in an about-face, the agency is preparing to rework those regulations, potentially allowing state officials to take a broader array of environmental concerns — including climate change, an increasing concern among officials in blue states — into account when deciding whether to approve major construction that could defile bodies of water.