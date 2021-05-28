Here’s what to know:
After Republicans block Jan. 6 commission, Sen. Schumer says he reserves right to force a vote ‘at the appropriate time’
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Friday denounced Republicans’ filibuster of legislation to form a Jan. 6 commission, pledging that despite the measure’s failure, the attack on the Capitol “will be investigated.”
In a letter to colleagues after Friday’s vote, Schumer called out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) by name and referenced efforts by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) to introduce changes to address her party’s main objections.
“Senate Republicans, at the personal request of Leader McConnell, also continue their brazen attempts to whitewash the attack of January 6th by filibustering the House-passed bipartisan January 6th Commission, even though Speaker Pelosi and I agreed to changes proposed by Senator Collins,” Schumer said in the letter. “Senators should rest assured that the events of January 6th will be investigated and that as Majority Leader, I reserve the right to force the Senate to vote on the bill again at the appropriate time.”
Friday’s 54-to-35 vote followed hours of overnight chaos as lawmakers haggled over unrelated legislation. The vote stood as a blunt rejection by Republicans of an emotional last-minute appeal from the family of a Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the insurrection.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also named McConnell on Friday, referencing reports that the Kentucky Republican asked colleagues “to do him a ‘personal favor’ and vote against the January 6th Commission.”
“In doing so, Mitch McConnell asked them to be complicit in his undermining of the truth of January 6th,” Pelosi said in a particularly scathing statement after the vote. “In bowing to McConnell’s personal favor request, Republican Senators surrendered to the January 6th mob assault.”
She added that McConnell and Republicans’ “denial of the truth of the January 6th insurrection brings shame to the Senate,” and that the move to block a vote on the commission “makes our Capitol and our country less safe.”
Pelosi also appeared to suggest that Democrats in the House may move forward with a commission of their own.
“In not taking yes for an answer, Republicans clearly put their election concerns above the security of the Congress and country,” she said. “Honoring our responsibility to the Congress in which we serve and the Country which we love, Democrats will proceed to find the truth.”
Biden speaks wistfully about John Warner’s Senate service
During a visit to Virginia on Friday to promote progress on coronavirus vaccinations, Biden spoke wistfully about how the U.S. Senate had changed since the days when former senator John Warner (R-Va.) served there.
“I can say without hesitation, he was a man of conscience,” Biden said of Warner, who died Tuesday of a heart ailment at age 94. “And a man of honor. And in his life full of honors, the most enduring was his service to the people of Virginia. And we’re going miss him dearly.”
Biden, appearing in Alexandria, also recalled that Warner, who retired from the Senate in 2009, endorsed him for president last year despite their party differences.
“You know, John took chances,” Biden said. “I was stunned, pleased and stunned when in the middle of my primary, John endorsed me. … It was how things sort of used to be back in the old days in the United States.”
These GOP senators bucked McConnell and voted for Jan. 6 commission
While Senate Republicans succeeded in blocking legislation to create a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission, six GOP senators broke ranks and voted with every present Democrat in favor of the independent investigation.
Of the six Republican who voted for the commission — Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana — only Portman, who is retiring in 2022, did not also vote to convict former president Trump of inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol.
The two other Republicans who voted to convict Trump, Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina and Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania, both of whom are also retiring, skipped the vote.
Two Democrats, Sens. Patty Murray of Washington and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, also missed the vote.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats railed against Republicans and accused them of prioritizing Trump over country.
“This vote has made it official,” Schumer said in a floor speech. “Donald Trump’s big lie has now fully enveloped the Republican Party.”
“What a disgrace. I wish it weren’t true, but the Republican Party is still effectively a cult of personality that cannot break from its morally bankrupt deposed leader,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in a statement. “But despite this bill being forged through bipartisan compromise, the vast majority of Senate Republicans decided to put their loyalty to one person over their oath to the Constitution in order to protect former President Donald Trump.”
Biden touts progress on vaccinations as he visits a rock-climbing gym in Alexandria, Va.
Biden, during a visit Friday to an indoor rock-climbing gym in Alexandria, Va., touted the progress the nation has made in combating the coronavirus but cautioned that work remains for it to hit his goal of having 70 percent of Americans receive at least one vaccination shot by July 4.
“We’re not just saving lives. We’re getting our lives back,” Biden said, speaking at Sportrock Climbing Centers, a facility where many were without face masks. “But let me be clear. We’re not done yet. We have to reach those who are not vaccinated and make it as easy as possible for them to get protected.”
Biden said he had chosen to come to Virginia to highlight its progress in particular.
Speaking ahead of Biden, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) indicated that 54 percent of adults in Virginia have received at least one vaccination shot, which he said “puts us 14th among all states and ahead of other states in the South.”
“I’m fully confident that Virginia will hit President Biden’s goal of 70 percent of adults getting their first shot by July the Fourth,” Northam added, as he lavished praise on Biden for providing leadership on the issue.
Restrictions on capacity and distancing at Virginia businesses were lifted Friday.
“We are closer to a more normal life than we have been in the past 14 months,” Northam said.
Biden noted progress nationwide, saying, “Four months after I took office, we’re further along in this fight than anyone thought possible.”
GOP senators block Jan. 6 Commission, probably ending bid for independent probe of Capitol riot
The bipartisan push to independently investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot suffered a fatal blow Friday, after nearly all Senate Republicans banded together in opposition.
The 54 to 35 outcome, which fell six votes shy of the 60 needed to circumvent a procedural filibuster, followed hours of overnight chaos as lawmakers haggled over unrelated legislation.
The vote stood as a blunt rejection by Republicans of an emotional last-minute appeal from the family of a Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the pro-Trump insurrection, and an eleventh-hour bid by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) to save the measure by introducing changes intended to address her party’s principal objections.
Sen. Murkowski criticizes fellow Republicans, including Sen. McConnell, who oppose Jan. 6 commission
On the eve of the likely failure of a measure that would form a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told reporters that the decision facing senators is about more than “just one election cycle.”
Murkowski made the remarks in an extraordinary exchange at the Capitol on Thursday night. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been urging Republican senators to oppose the establishment of an independent commission, which he argued is “extraneous,” while relatives of the late Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick have pleaded with senators to back the legislation.
“They don’t want to rock the boat,” Murkowski said of Republican senators who oppose the commission. “They don’t want to upset. But again, it’s important that there be a focus on the facts and on the truth. And that may be unsettling, but we need to understand that.”
Analysis: Biden faces bipartisan pressure on China’s Olympics
Congressional Republicans and Democrats agree on precious little these days, but there’s growing bipartisan fervor — you could even call it impatience — related to Biden’s business-as-usual approach to the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.
Biden faces pressure from both sides of the aisle to use the Games, which open in early February 2022, as a launchpad for criticism of China over what his administration agrees is “genocide” targeting the mostly Muslim Uyghur minority.
On Friday, a pair of lawmakers — Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) and Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) — are reportedly introducing legislation aimed at punishing corporations that sponsor the Games by barring them from federal contracts.
Senate leaders reach deal to delay vote on research bill to counter China until June
Senate leaders struck a deal Friday that would delay final passage of a sprawling research-and-development bill aimed at countering China’s global influence until June after a small group of Republican senators lodged last-minute objections.
The deal, announced by Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), also allowed the Senate to proceed to a procedural vote on a bill establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack as well as confirming two presidential nominees.
The GOP senators, including Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.), Rand Paul (Ky.) and Mike Lee (Utah), said they were unhappy about the roughly $200 billion in spending in the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, as well as a legislative process that sidelined their amendments to the bill. Their objections on Thursday threatened to push Senate business deep into the holiday weekend.
“Our effort here has been quite simply to give the American people more time to understand what’s in the bill, to give ourselves more of an opportunity to explain to the American people what’s in the bill — things have far reaching consequences,” Johnson told reporters Friday morning. “We cannot ignore them, especially at a time when our national debt is approaching $30 trillion.”
The final deal does not include any additional amendments sought by the Republicans. It only puts off votes that were already scheduled to take place, albeit over the course of several days. The delay defeats the wishes of Schumer, who wanted to finish the bill before the Memorial Day recess. But the deal allows the commission vote to take place during the day Friday rather than potentially over the weekend, when fewer Americans are paying attention to the news.
“It assures that the vote occurs in the light of day, not at three in the morning,” Schumer said. “It also assures that votes on the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act will occur and prevail as soon as we return [to] it in June.”
Harris tells Naval Academy graduates the ‘world is fragile,' and they must defend against global threats
Harris became the first woman to address the Naval Academy’s commencement ceremony and told the midshipmen Friday that they were graduating into a changed world after the coronavirus pandemic.
She likened it to other major turning points in U.S. history: the Great Depression, Pearl Harbor, the civil rights movement, and Sept. 11, 2001.
The pandemic has “accelerated our world into a new era. It has forever impacted our world. It has forever influenced our perspective,” Harris said. “And if we weren’t clear before, we know now our world is interconnected. Our world is interdependent, and our world is fragile.”
The challenge before them, she said, is how to create a “modern defense” against these modern, global threats from viruses and cyber hackers to carbon emissions.
The vice president said that in their careers they “may witness some of the worst of humanity” but urged them to “never forget the best of who we are.” She also called on them to not only defend democracy and the Constitution, but to use it as a guide.
“It begins with three simple words. We, the people. Not I, we. Our nation was designed to be a team sport. And we are in this together,” she said.
Before the commencement, Harris visited and laid flowers at the gravesite of the late senator John McCain. Harris told the students that he was buried next to his best friend he met at the Naval Academy. “That is the ultimate example of what I mean — in it together,” she said.
Analysis: What does it mean that Republicans keep blaming the left for Jan. 6?
There is no serious question about the political views of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
There were thousands of people in Washington because then-President Donald Trump called on his supporters to be there, promising that the day would “be wild.” He and his allies had presented the day as the last chance to derail the inevitable inauguration of Joe Biden, given that Congress was finalizing the counting of electoral votes. Trump that morning reiterated his false claims that the election was stolen (which it wasn’t) and asked his supporters to march on the Capitol.
There, hundreds of people pushed into the building, many — if not most — wearing Trump-branded gear, displaying insignia for far-right groups or carrying Trump-adjacent flags or signs.
Waning concerns about pandemic may mean less demand for early voting, Virginia officials say
Starting this weekend, early voting for Virginia’s June 8 primary elections will be easier, with Saturday hours at walk-in sites and several counties extending their weekday hours and installing ballot drop boxes for people who don’t want to wait in line.
While those extra options were a necessity last year amid heightened concerns over the coronavirus that made early voting a go-to option for voters, how much they’re needed now that the region is reopening remains to be seen, officials say.
So far, the steady trickle of early ballots cast for the primaries since early voting began on April 23 — both in person and absentee ballots mailed back — has been nothing like last year, when eased state restrictions and concerns about the virus led to a record 2.7 million Virginians turning in early ballots for the presidential election, officials say.
Timing of a Senate vote on Jan. 6 legislation remains unclear as the chamber reconvenes
The timing of a Senate vote on advancing legislation creating a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol remained very unclear Friday morning as the chamber reconvened.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) indicated that the body would first resume consideration of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, a large-scale package aimed at confronting China’s rise, that has stalled amid GOP efforts to amend the legislation.
With senators looking to leave town for the Memorial Day weekend, consideration of that legislation could consume several more hours at least.
“We have every intention of sticking it out until the job is done, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Schumer said during remarks on the Senate floor. “I look forward to passing this historic and extremely bipartisan bill later today.”
He made no mention of the Jan. 6 commission bill in his brief opening remarks.
Analysis: Senate GOP poised to block Jan. 6 commission
Senate Republicans are poised to mount their first legislative filibuster Friday against the bill establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Not even a last minute lobbying effort by the mother and girlfriend of the late Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died days after responding to the insurrection, changed the relentless effort by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to block the legislation.
Harris to deliver Naval Academy commencement address, becoming first woman to do so
Vice President Harris will make history Friday, becoming the first female commencement speaker in the nearly 175-year history of the U.S. Naval Academy.
Harris is scheduled to deliver a morning address at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., where graduates will appear in person but attendance will be restricted.
Her address will touch on “modern threats,” according to excerpts released by her office.
One passage reads: “A deadly pandemic can spread throughout the globe in just a matter of months. A gang of hackers can disrupt the fuel supply of a whole seaboard. One country’s carbon emissions can threaten the sustainability of the whole Earth. This, Midshipmen, is the era we’re in. It is unlike any era that came before. So, the challenge before us now is how to mount a modern defense to these modern threats.”
The Naval Academy commencement address typically rotates among the vice president, president and secretary of defense.
Biden made his first commencement address as commander in chief last week at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn.