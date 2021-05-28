The vote on the Jan. 6 commission makes clear what that means in practice. There’s nothing small-state-specific to opposition to such a commission except that those states are often heavily Republican, and Republicans, worried about the obvious connection between Trump and the riot, aren’t excited about spending a lot of time adjudicating the issue. It’s a great example of how the claim that “small states need to have a voice” is often just a proxy for “we prefer that the national Republican Party enjoy the weighting advantage that accompanies being popular in those small states.”