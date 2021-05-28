Rights to land held by rural individuals and communities remain incredibly vulnerable and no illustration of this is starker than on land controlled by the Trust. After 2007, the Ingonyama Trust converted many people’s customary or informal ownership rights over the Trust land into lease agreements, which is generally a weaker type of right. The Trust has largely stopped providing other forms of tenure security to many of South Africa’s poorest people who live on the land and has even been raising rents. Many poor Zulu residents of KwaZulu Natal — especially women — have been evicted, or fear eviction. While the Trust has claimed that lease agreements strengthen the rights of the people living on Trust land, in reality, these people now pay rent to live on land that they already own under customary law.