On Thursday evening, though, he intertwined that approach to government science with his long-standing opposition to government spending. In a speech from the Senate floor, he drew attention to taxpayer-funded research that he presented as unnecessary and superfluous.
“Perhaps if we wanted them to reform,” he said, “we would say to the National Science Foundation, instead of increasing your budget 68 percent, why don’t [we] reduce their budget 10 percent and say behave better? Why don’t we reform how they pick their committees?”
“So, for example,” he continued, “if you want to study cocaine and you want to study Japanese quail using cocaine and you want to know if they’re more sexually promiscuous, you want to know how you get approval for funding? You call up your other buddies that study cocaine in animals and you say, ‘Hey, I’ve got this great new study, would you guys like to join in it and be my peer review committee?’ So it’s actually — the ridiculous studies that we discover, they’re being voted on by people who are selected by people doing the studies.”
He even had a hard-to-miss visual, depicting a quail with its head buried in a pile of white powder, Scarface-like.
For the moment, let’s set aside the actual content of Paul’s objection. Let me instead bolster my original point, about Paul’s understanding of how to make a compelling media moment. For, you see, Paul offered a version of this same pitch earlier this week. The gist of the argument was the same — giving cocaine to birds?!? — but, as you’ll notice in the screenshot below, the visual was slightly different.
On the graphic Paul used on Tuesday, the amount was listed as $874,503. In the one he used on Thursday night, it was $356,933.140. That’s a big shift: from less than $1 million to about $357 million — or so it may seem.
Except that the shift is only a function of the weird way in which the Thursday night figure was shown. You’ll notice that Paul and I, in the paragraph above, wrote the 14 cents as “. 140” — making it look like the figure was in the millions. It wasn’t. In fact, the $874,000 figure was correct and, as I’ll show in a second, I’m not convinced that the way in which Paul wrote it was intentionally misleading (though it was clearly misleading).
Why? Because of the long, long history of this claim.
As it turns out, that $357,000 graphic has appeared on the Senate floor before: Rand Paul used it during a presentation in 2018.
Your first response, then, should be to wonder why the amount hasn’t increased. We spent $357,000 in 2018 and then again/still in 2021? What gives?
The answer is that, yes, the government spent the same amount on this research in 2018 as it did in 2021. That value was zero. Zero dollars spent on the cocaine-quail research.
You can look up data on NIH grants. This particular research was called “Enhancement of Sexual Motivation” and it did, in fact, receive $873,503 from the agency over the course of its progress. But that funding ended more than five years ago. It ended before Paul raised it in 2018.
So why’s he talking about it? Well, in part because the visual aid is so good, clearly. But also because this particular study is so easy to lampoon. Giving cocaine to quail to evaluate risky sex practices? It does sound ridiculous on the surface.
That’s why it made its way into then-Sen. Tom Coburn’s (R-Okla.) annual “Wastebook” back in 2012. Each year, Coburn picked out examples like this study to suggest that the government was profligate with tax dollars. And so he and his staff that year picked out the quail study for mockery.
Here’s the “Wastebook” entry itself.
You can see the close attention to detail paid by Paul’s staff. The amount cited wasn’t $356,933.140. It was, instead, $356,933 — with a pointer to footnote 140.
The Kentucky senator’s insistence on using this quail example not only outlived the study, it also outlived Coburn. The former senator died last year.
Coburn was not the first or only politician to present complex scientific research out of context as a way to score points against government spending. It is often the case that digging even a little more deeply into the issue reveals that there is in fact some utility to the superficially bizarre experimentation.
After this study was isolated by Coburn, Scientific American specifically defended the research as useful and warranted. This is how the magazine explained the utility in studying cocaine use, for example:
“[I]t’s important to learn how to treat (and someday, we hope, how to cure) addicts. In order to do this, we need to know HOW drugs of abuse work, what their immediate and long term effects on different behaviors are, and how we might combat some of these effects, or return the behaviors to normal in the absence of the drug. There is already an extensive literature on drugs like cocaine, how it impacts various behaviors and how it acts in, and changes, the brain. But we don’t know everything by any means, and we certainly don’t know enough about mechanism to treat cocaine addiction effectively. Studies to understand how cocaine impacts every behavior are important to our understanding of the drug and how we can combat its effects.”
It similarly explains the usefulness of studying Japanese quail (the birds’ “stereotypical mating pattern”) and the intersection of drugs and sex (the ability to “look at underlying hormonal and neurobiological changes which may underlie that behavior following cocaine exposure”). In other words, there’s a reason for this research being done and being done in this way that a photo of a quail snorting a line fails to capture. The research itself has been cited in seven publication since it began, according to the NIH data.
For Paul, all of this is beside the point. The point is that it’s inherently ridiculous to do this research and that doing this research is a waste of taxpayer money. That the NSF should be reformed by cutting its budget 10 percent, eliding studies like the cocaine quail.
That, too, is misleading. In fiscal year 2021, the budget for the National Science Foundation was about $8.5 billion. The budget for NIH was about $43 billion. Were the quail research still ongoing, its annual price tag of about $180,000 would constitute 0.002 percent of the NSF’s annual budget and 0.0004 percent of NIH’s. Scrapping the quail research might score some easy political points, but it was a rounding error on these agencies’ budgets. In the NIH example, it’s like saying that you’re going to balance your $50,000 annual household budget by cutting out 21 cents of spending.
But, sure. It’s a funny picture. And to a layperson $356,933[footnote]140 is a lot of money.