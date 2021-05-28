“[I]t’s important to learn how to treat (and someday, we hope, how to cure) addicts. In order to do this, we need to know HOW drugs of abuse work, what their immediate and long term effects on different behaviors are, and how we might combat some of these effects, or return the behaviors to normal in the absence of the drug. There is already an extensive literature on drugs like cocaine, how it impacts various behaviors and how it acts in, and changes, the brain. But we don’t know everything by any means, and we certainly don’t know enough about mechanism to treat cocaine addiction effectively. Studies to understand how cocaine impacts every behavior are important to our understanding of the drug and how we can combat its effects.”