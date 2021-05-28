But that’s true outside of the specific context of Jan. 6, too. There’s an overarching sense on the right that antifa, overlapping or intertwined with Black Lives Matter activists, are engaged in a months-long campaign to wreak havoc in American cities. This arose a year ago as the death of George Floyd spurred national protests that infrequently preceded acts of violence or vandalism. In some places such as Portland, Ore. a handful of anti-government activists and antifa adherents went further, claiming autonomy from the government. (The government disagreed.) It was useful for Trump and his allies to claim that the tumult was constant, pervasive and ongoing as the 2020 election loomed, so they claimed that it was.