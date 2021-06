by Damian Paletta and Yasmeen Abutaleb: The Post obtained 866 pages of the leading Washington infectious disease expert's emails as part of a Freedom of Information Act request. “The correspondence from March and April 2020 opens a window to Fauci’s world during some of the most frantic days of the crisis, when the longtime [Fauci] was struggling to bring coherence to the Trump administration’s chaotic response to the virus and President Donald Trump was seeking to minimize its severity. ...“The medical director of the National Football League Players Association asked Fauci for a confidential briefing on how to safely start the next NFL season. A documentary filmmaker working on a forthcoming Disney-backed biopic asked to ride along as Fauci drove to work. An adviser to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates expressed concern about Fauci’s health. And a senior House Republican told Fauci to “keep being a science truth teller” despite skepticism about the virus from other GOP lawmakers and Trump himself.‘I have a reputation that I respond to people when they ask for help, even if it takes a long time. And it’s very time consuming, but I do’ respond. ...On several occasions, the emails show Fauci and White House officials staying in close contact. Near midnight on April 11, the day before Easter,You correctly noticed the symptoms but misdiagnosed the root cause,’ Short wrote in a heavily redacted email that closes: ‘Apologies for a poor poker face.’ At the time, Trump was anxiously trying to reopen the economy despite Fauci’s reluctance. Less than 13 hours after receiving Short’s email, Fauci responded: ‘Thanks for the note. Understood. I wish you a peaceful and enjoyable day with your family.’”