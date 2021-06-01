This conflation of charges across multiple cycles and the conflation of different types of alleged illegality — from registering voters to seeking ballots to actually casting them — is common. That Paxton’s office points to a higher-than-average total of charges without delineating, for example, how many of them are specifically related to individuals casting illegal ballots gives the impression — probably intentionally — that such fraud is endemic. Digging into the numbers more deeply makes clear that it isn’t: Even if all 510 of those possible offenses were fraudulently cast ballots in the 2020 presidential race, that would amount to one of every 22,000 votes cast being suspect and would have had no effect on the presidential race or even any House race.