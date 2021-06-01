Here’s what to know:
After a campaign focused on crime, New Mexico voters decide on a House vacancy
New Mexico voters will elect a new member of Congress on Tuesday, filling a vacant Albuquerque seat after a race that tested a Republican strategy to reverse the party’s losses in suburbs with a focus on crime.
The contest in the state’s 1st Congressional District pits Democratic state Rep. Melanie Stansbury against Republican state Sen. Mark Moores, with two minor-party candidates running to their right. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland created the vacancy by joining President Biden’s Cabinet, and she has endorsed Stansbury, as have other Democratic leaders.
“Everything is on the line this election,” Stansbury told supporters on Thursday as she campaigned with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, a month after appearing with first lady Jill Biden. “The majority of our House is at stake, and the future of our country is at stake, and the future of our communities is at stake.”
Biden to mark 100th anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre
Biden plans to travel to Oklahoma on Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the ravaging of a once-prosperous Black business district and neighborhood by a White mob that stands as one of the worst episodes of racial violence in U.S. history.
In addition to delivering an address, Biden is scheduled to meet with living survivors of the massacre at a cultural center in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, where the violence occurred. Biden’s aides said this will mark the first time a sitting U.S. president has gone to Tulsa to commemorate the events.
The massacre has gained more attention in the United States as the country grapples anew with issues of racial equity.
“I call upon the people of the United States to commemorate the tremendous loss of life and security that occurred over those 2 days in 1921, to celebrate the bravery and resilience of those who survived and sought to rebuild their lives again, and commit together to eradicate systemic racism and help to rebuild communities and lives that have been destroyed by it,” Biden said in a proclamation issued Monday.
Close encounters: Democrats and Republicans unified in taking UFOs seriously
Last month, former CIA director R. James Woolsey told Black Vault, a website that collects paranormal case files, that he is “not as skeptical as I was a few years ago, to put it mildly,” about UFOs, and that “something is going on that is surprising to a series of intelligent aircraft, experienced pilots.”
Speaking to CBS’s “60 Minutes” earlier this month, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said that while UFOs can still prompt a “giggle” from some lawmakers, “I don’t think we can let the stigma keep us from having an answer to very a fundamental question.”
And a day after Rubio’s comments aired, former president Barack Obama told CBS’s “The Late Late Show With James Corden” that “what is true — and I’m actually being serious here — is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are.”
Ahead of Tulsa trip, Biden unveils plans to reduce Black-White wealth gap
Biden unveiled a set of policies intended to narrow the wealth gap between Black and White Americans in a speech he is set to deliver Tuesday in Tulsa, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the massacre there that ravaged a once-prosperous Black business district and neighborhood.
The president offered a raft of policies intended to bolster homeownership and help minority small businesses and entrepreneurs, an administration official said.
They include using federal purchasing power to pump more money into minority-owned businesses and setting aside $10 billion in infrastructure funds to rebuild disadvantaged neighborhoods across the country. He also plans to shore up the Fair Housing Act in ways that will allow the agency to “more vigorously enforce” the law, a senior administration official said, with the goal of increasing Black homeownership.
Macron says wiretapping ‘not acceptable between allies’ after report adds details about old NSA program
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron declared Monday that wiretapping “is not acceptable between allies” and asked the United States for clarity after new claims emerged about National Security Agency efforts to spy on European leaders between 2012 and 2014.
Denmark’s public broadcaster reported over the weekend that the Danish foreign intelligence service had helped the NSA gain access to underwater Internet cables, allowing officials to track calls, messages, chats and browsing histories of select targets in an operation code-named Dunhammer.
The NSA’s wiretapping of friendly foreign leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, was first revealed in documents leaked by former contractor Edward Snowden in 2013. According to the latest reports, the Danish agency also helped the NSA to monitor officials and high-profile politicians in France, Norway and Sweden.
After defeating restrictive voting bill, Texas Democrats send loud message: ‘We need Congress to do their part’
Texas Democrats who defeated a Republican effort to pass a suite of new voting restrictions with a dramatic late-night walkout from the state House chamber on Sunday have a message for Biden and his allies in Congress: If we can protect voting rights, you can, too.
The surprise move by roughly 60 Democratic lawmakers headed off the expected passage of S.B. 7, a voting measure that would have been one of the most stringent in the nation, by denying Republicans a required quorum and forcing them to abruptly adjourn without taking a vote.
The coordinated walkout just after 10:30 p.m. Central time jolted the national debate on voting rights, putting the spotlight on Democratic-backed federal legislation that has been stalled in the Senate all spring, even as state Republicans move to enact new voting rules.
Andrew Yang wants you to believe the hype
NEW YORK — There’s a rule in politics: No silly hats. But here stood Andrew Yang, wearing a hairnet, and wearing it proudly.
“They gave it to me and I put it on,” he explained.
It was March, and the early front-runner of New York City’s mayoral race had come to Xi’an Famous Foods in Chinatown — trailed, as he often is, by a throng of cameras — to hand-pull noodles in a distinctly Andrew Yang way: inexpertly but full of enthusiasm, with a lot of thumbs-ups to the crowd and dancing for joy when he stretched the dough right.
Biden delivers defense of democracy during trip to Arlington National Cemetery
During a trip to Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, Biden delivered a defense of democracy and a plea for unity, saying that “democracy is more than a form of government — it is a way of being.”
“Democracy itself is in peril,” the president said.
Speaking for roughly 20 minutes, Biden said the American service members buried around him, and around the world, gave their lives to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the country’s form of government.
“Democracy must be defended at all costs,” Biden said. “Democracy, that’s the soul of America. And I believe it’s a soul worth fighting for. And so do you. A soul worth dying for.”
Biden also referred to threats to the country’s form of government.
“The soul of America is animated by the perennial battle between our worst instincts, which we’ve seen of late, and our better angels,” he said.