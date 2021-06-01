While in Oklahoma, Biden promoted initiatives to reduce the Black-White wealth gap and said he had tapped Vice President Harris to lead the push for voting rights in response to states imposing ballot restrictions.
In New Mexico, voters will elect a new member of Congress, filling an Albuquerque seat vacated by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland when she joined Biden’s Cabinet.
Here’s what to know:
RNC releases new ad featuring Sen. Tim Scott’s response to Biden’s address to Congress
The Republican National Committee released a new TV ad Tuesday featuring Sen. Tim Scott’s rebuttal to Biden’s April address to a joint session of Congress.
“A president who promised to bring us together should not be pushing agendas that tear us apart,” Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, says in the ad. “Our best future will not come from Washington schemes or socialist dreams. It will come from you, the American people. We are not adversaries. We are family. I am confident that our finest hour is yet to come.”
News of the ad was first reported by the Washington Examiner, which said the spot is part of a seven-figure ad buy.
In his response to Biden in April, Scott, the only Black Republican senator, spoke to a national television audience about his personal story of escaping poverty and his fervent belief in the power of free enterprise.
The ad sets Scott’s words to a backdrop of uplifting music and images, though it also features footage of cable news reports on conflict in the Middle East and migrants at the southern U.S. border.
Marianna Sotomayor contributed to this report.
Trump’s company puts D.C. hotel lease up for sale, again
Former president Donald Trump’s company has again hired a broker to sell the lease to its D.C. hotel, according to two people familiar with the discussions, a second attempt to unload the property after the pandemic thwarted a previous effort.
The Trump Organization previously listed the Pennsylvania Avenue hotel, in the federal owned Old Post Office Pavilion, in the fall of 2019. When covid-19 struck, many hotels closed either completely or partially due to government lockdowns, and the company pulled the property off the market.
Now, with Trump under investigation by prosecutors in New York and the economy beginning to take off, his company is trying again, hiring the brokerage firm Newmark Group to market the lease, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private business discussions.
‘This was not a riot. This was a massacre,’ Biden says in Tulsa
In the first remarks by an American president at the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, President Biden on Tuesday condemned the silence that has long surrounded the event, declaring that Americans must “choose to remember.”
“My fellow Americans, this was not a riot. This was a massacre,” Biden said to sustained applause from the audience, in a speech after meeting with the living survivors of the massacre. “Among the worst in our history. But not the only one — and for too long, forgotten by our history.”
Biden’s visit commemorates the 100th anniversary of the massacre, in which a White mob murdered as many as 300 people, burned down 40 city blocks and left 10,000 Black residents homeless.
“For much too long, the history of what took place here was told in silence, cloaked in darkness,” Biden said. “But just because history is silent, it doesn’t mean that it did not take place. And while darkness can hide much, it erases nothing. It erases nothing. Some injustices are so heinous, so horrific, so grievous, they can’t be buried, no matter how hard people try.”
Biden said he was visiting the city “to shine a light, to make sure America knows the story in full.”
He also mentioned the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, where “neo-Nazis, white supremacists, the KKK [were] coming out of those fields at night in Virginia, with lighted torches, the veins bulging … as they were screaming.”
One of the Tulsa survivors, Biden said, told him the events of Jan. 6 “reminded her of what happened here in Greenwood 100 years ago.”
Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat, Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, announces run for governor
Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) announced Tuesday that she is joining the race for governor, urging Floridians in a campaign video to vote for “something new.”
“I’m Nikki Fried, and I’m here to break the rigged system in Florida,” Fried, Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat, says in the video. “It’s corrupt. It’s anti-democratic. And it’s time for something new. Like many of you, I’ve been underestimated my whole life.”
Fried, a former marijuana lobbyist and public defender, was elected agricultural commissioner in 2018. Her current role means that she is a Cabinet member in the administration of Ron DeSantis — the Republican governor whom she is vying to unseat.
Fried joins Rep. Charlie Crist in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. Crist is a former Florida governor who switched from Republican to independent in 2010 during an ultimately unsuccessful Senate bid. In 2012, he joined the Democratic Party, and won election to the House in 2016.
Another prominent Florida Democrat, Rep. Val Demings, is expected to run for Senate.
Biden administration to cancel oil and gas leases in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
The Interior Department will suspend several oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Tuesday, according to three individuals briefed on the decision, overturning one of President Donald Trump’s most significant environmental acts during his last days in office.
The move, which could spark a major legal battle, aims to unwind nearly a dozen leases in the heart of a pristine expanse in Alaska that Republicans and Democrats have fought over for four decades. The Trump administration auctioned off the right to drill in the refuge’s coastal plain — home to hundreds of thousands of migrating caribou and waterfowl as well as the Southern Beaufort Sea’s remaining polar bears — just two weeks before President Biden was inaugurated.
Several individuals briefed on the Biden administration’s decision, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it had not been formally announced yet, said Interior would halt the leases on the grounds that Trump officials rushed the Jan. 6 auction and did not follow proper procedures.
Analysis: The dramatic fight in Texas over voting obscures the point that almost no demonstrated fraud exists
It was a dramatic weekend in Austin.
Texas’s legislature meets every two years, with its 2021 session coming to an end at midnight on Sunday. The Republican majority in the state House had hoped to pass new constraints on voting in the state, but were unable to do so after Democrats walked out, preventing the chamber from reaching the quorum needed for a vote. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) responded by saying he would dock the legislators’ pay, reflecting the fury of his party at the unexpected play by their political opponents.
Biden to host Sen. Capito at White House on Wednesday as infrastructure negotiations continue
Biden will welcome Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) to the White House on Wednesday to continue negotiations over a jobs and infrastructure package, the White House announced Tuesday.
The planned meeting with Capito, the point person on the issue for Senate Republicans, comes as Democrats are striking a more urgent tone on negotiations.
On political talk shows Sunday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said a clear direction on the plan is needed by the week of June 7, when members of Congress will return from recess.
“The President is looking forward to hosting Senator Capito on Wednesday afternoon at the White House, where they will continue their bipartisan negotiations about investing in our middle class and economic growth through infrastructure,” the White House statement said Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre later said that Capito would be the only GOP senator present for the meeting.
“We are working actively with members of the House and the Senate this week so that there is a clear direction on how to advance much-needed jobs legislation when Congress resumes legislative business during the week of June 7,” she added.
The White House introduced a $2 trillion plan two months ago that includes billions in funding for clean drinking water, high-speed broadband, and elderly and disabled care. Senate Republicans last week made a revised $928 billion counteroffer that leaves out much of what they do not consider “traditional” infrastructure, a sticking point that has consumed much of the debate about the plan.
On “Fox News Sunday,” Capito defended Senate Republicans’ most recent counteroffer.
“The president basically tasked us to come back with something close to $1 trillion in areas and the scope that we as Republicans feel constitutes infrastructure. Also, we could spread it over an eight-year period of time,” Capito said. “And that’s exactly what we have done.”
Texas voting legislation ‘part of a concerted attack on our democracy,’ White House spokeswoman says
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre called the state-level voting legislation stymied by Texas Democrats over the weekend “part of a concerted attack on our democracy” and said that Biden would have more to say about voting rights later Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Jean-Pierre said the Texas legislation, like other bills to that have emerged recently in Republican-led states, was being advanced “on the basis of the same repeatedly disproven lies that led to the assault on our nation’s Capitol on January 6th.”
“This must stop,” she said. “We need to make it easier, not harder, for all eligible voters to register and cast their ballots. We need to move forward, not backwards. The fact of the matter is that the Texas legislation would make it harder to vote in a state where it is already too hard for many to vote.”
Texas Democrats defeated a Republican effort to pass a suite of new voting restrictions with a dramatic late-night walkout from the state House chamber Sunday.
The bill being considered would have imposed a raft of hurdles on casting ballots by mail and enhanced civil and criminal penalties for election administrators, voters and those seeking to assist them.
The measure would have made it illegal for election officials to send out unsolicited mail ballot applications, empowered partisan poll watchers and banned practices such as drop boxes and drive-through voting. It would have barred early-voting hours Sunday mornings, potentially hampering get-out-the-vote programs aimed at Black churchgoers.
Over the weekend, Biden issued a statement calling the legislation “wrong and un-American.”
Amy Gardner contributed to this report.
Analysis: Biden hopes aid to Central America will help his immigration problem
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Costa Rica on Tuesday as the Biden administration continues pushing its plan to curb migration from Central America’s Northern Triangle — El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala — by addressing “root causes” and investing in the region.
Blinken is visiting the country to participate in a meeting of the Central American Integration System, or SICA, a regional organization that includes the seven Central American nations and the Dominican Republic. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken will meet with senior leaders from SICA member states. Together, he said, they “will advance a collaborative approach to addressing the root causes of migration, including improving democratic governance, security, and economic opportunity for the people of Central America.”
That is the crux of the Biden administration’s four-year, $4 billion plan for Central America — investing in local economies and nongovernmental organizations to persuade would-be migrants to stay home.
All White House staff to return to work on campus in July as Biden administration phases out pandemic-driven remote work
All White House staff will return to work on campus in July as the Biden administration continues to phase out remote working prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The timeline was outlined in an email sent to White House personnel Tuesday morning from the White House Office of Management and Administration. According to the email, obtained by The Washington Post, all aides at the White House and in the Office of the Vice President working remotely will return to the White House campus between July 6 and July 23.
The directive does not apply to employees who work elsewhere in the Executive Office of the President, who will return at an undetermined later time, according to the email, which was first reported by Axios.
The White House is making exceptions for personnel with “an extenuating circumstance that makes working in person not possible” and allowing them to work remotely “until those circumstances change,” according to the email. The transition for staff also requires some shuffling for White House aides who have already been reporting to work in-person. The email notes that personnel working out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building may be asked to move to a new permanent seat.
“In order to welcome all staff back to campus, we must maximize our EEOB office space, and this requires rearranging some offices and desk assignments,” the email read.
Liberal Democratic group targets longtime Illinois Rep. Danny Davis, backs primary challenger
Justice Democrats is backing Kina Collins, an activist against gun violence, in her bid to oust longtime Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-Ill.) in the primary next year.
“I’ve been at community meeting after community meeting on urgent issues like health care and gun violence, and Congressman Davis just doesn’t show up,” Collins told CNN on Tuesday morning.
Davis, who will turn 80 in September, entered the House in 1997 after a career in Chicago and Cook County politics. A member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, he has voted with the party’s left on most of its priorities, including issues that can split Democrats, like criticism of Israel’s settlements and military actions in the West Bank and Gaza.
But Davis has kept a relatively low profile in Congress, and activists who are trying to elect like-minded candidates have been targeting safe seats like his. Biden carried Illinois’s 7th Congressional District by 74 percentage points, while Davis’s share of the vote in Democratic primaries has been declining. In 2018, Davis won 74 percent of the vote against a left-wing challenger; in 2020, challenged by Collins and two like-minded candidates, he carried just 61 percent of the vote.
Justice Democrats, created in 2017, has helped oust four incumbent Democrats and endorsed other members of what both Democrats and Republicans call “the squad,” such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Ahead of 2022, the group has gotten behind challengers in districts easily carried by Biden, offering the candidates help with media and fundraising, while discouraging any other candidates from getting in and splitting the anti-incumbent vote.
“There’s no excuse for 24-year-incumbent Rep. Danny Davis’s failure to lead on the transformational change his constituents need,” Justice Democrats said in an email to donors.
Scholars from leading universities say U.S. democracy ‘is now at risk’
More than 100 scholars, many of them affiliated with some of the nation’s leading universities, have signed on to a statement declaring U.S. democracy “is fundamentally at stake” and urging federal action to counter laws emerging from Republican-led states to restrict access to voting.
In the statement, the scholars express “growing alarm” at what they characterize as “radical changes to core electoral procedures in response to unproven and intentionally destructive allegations of a stolen election” that are being passed or considered in multiple states.
“Collectively, these initiatives are transforming several states into political systems that no longer meet the minimum conditions for free and fair elections,” the statement says. “Hence, our entire democracy is now at risk.”
The letter cites actions at the state level in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Montana and Texas.
After defeating restrictive voting bill, Texas Democrats send loud message: ‘We need Congress to do their part’
“The most effective remedy for these anti-democratic laws at the state level is federal action to protect equal access of all citizens to the ballot and to guarantee free and fair elections,” the scholars say. “Just as it ultimately took federal voting rights law to put an end to state-led voter suppression laws throughout the South, so federal law must once again ensure that American citizens’ voting rights do not depend on which party or faction happens to be dominant in their state legislature, and that votes are cast and counted equally, regardless of the state or jurisdiction in which a citizen happens to live.”
The signers include faculty members at Harvard University, Stanford University, Duke University, Brown University, Dartmouth College, University of Notre Dame, Johns Hopkins University, Yale University and Princeton University, among others.
Analysis: It’s taking months for Labor Dept. to deliver expanded COBRA benefits
Congress decided in March to fully fund COBRA benefits for laid-off Americans, as yet another way to maximize the number of people with health coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.
Yet for the most part, enrollees were still charged their full monthly premiums during the first two months of the expanded benefits — a sign of how hard it is to quickly implement a new benefit in a system already known for being clunky and confusing.
“It’s not easy for people to even get basic information about what they’re supposed to do,” said Sabrina Corlette, co-director of the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University.
Rep. Mace shares images of her South Carolina home defaced by vandals
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) shared images on social media on Tuesday of her house in Charleston after it was defaced on Memorial Day with profane spray-painted messages targeting politicians and her politics.
“Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, the criminal events at my home where I’m raising my two children are unacceptable no matter your politics,” Mace said in a statement. “There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests, and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism. We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes, regardless of our political beliefs.”
Mace posted a video on YouTube panning her property and showing black, spray-painted messages and symbols on her house and front steps and on the sidewalk and street in front. She also shared images on Twitter.
Among those who voiced support for Mace was Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).
“Acts of vandalism and hate are simply unacceptable and have no place in our society,” he tweeted. “Praying for you, the kids, and our community. I trust our local law enforcement officers will get to the bottom of this soon.”