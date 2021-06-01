For instance, former Cuban president Fidel Castro successfully wielded this tool against the United States at least three times to extract political concessions. This happened most famously during the 1980 Mariel Boatlift, when 125,000 Cubans, including some who were criminals or mentally ill, were dispatched to Florida from the island nation; and arguably still more successfully during the 1994-95 balseros crisis, when Castro again opened Cuba’s borders after the United States failed to meet his demands. Similarly, in 1994, exiled Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide refused a U.S. request that he dissuade Haitians from heading to the states, hoping that the United States would unseat Haiti’s reigning military junta and facilitate his return to power.