... e. Traveling to Washington, D.C., for the January 6 operation;

f. Bringing and contributing paramilitary gear and supplies — including firearms, camouflaged combat uniforms, tactical vests with plates, helmets, eye protection, and radio equipment — for the January 6 operation;

g. Donning clothes with the Oath Keepers insignia for the January 6 operation;

h. Changing into paramilitary gear — including helmets — before participating in the January 6 operation; ...

j. Forcibly storming past exterior barricades, Capitol Police, and other law enforcement officers, and entering the Capitol in executing the January 6 operation ...