A Democratic Senate aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters, said there is a misconception that Sens.

(D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) are mainly responsible for holding on to the filibuster. In reality, the aide said, there are at least 10 Democratic senators who disagree with key parts of the bills that Republicans are filibustering, but “they just don’t need to say anything crazy because

is out there taking all the arrows for them.”