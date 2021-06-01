Then there was the rally/event in Texas. It was organized by QAnon adherents and included QAnon-specific branding as part of its look and feel. (The logo features a cowboy hat with “WWG1WGA” on its band, a reference to the QAnon slogan, “Where we go one we go all.”) But thematically, there wasn’t much different than what happened in Florida with Gaetz and Greene or later with the WFFA rally. The QAnon rally — the For God & Country Patriot Roundup — was also centered on “patriotism” that manifested as a defense of Trump’s claims that the election was stolen. The only difference was in scale: The Texas rally obviously went much further into the conspiratorial rabbit holes than the others.