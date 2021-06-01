With this initiative, the Indivisible Project is betting that ordinary individuals with sway in their communities could play a big role in setting the record straight among their online followers.
“You can do a lot of thinking about what is exactly the right message, but who is the messenger is often more important,” said Leah Greenberg, the co-executive director of the Indivisible Project. “This is really about bringing the message and messenger together.”
The effort underscores the existential challenge Democrats face online in the post-Trump era.
The Truth Brigade highlights the continued concerns among liberals about conservative attempts to spread falsehoods online, even after former president Donald Trump lost his online microphone. Democrats are ramping up their efforts to counter disinformation as Republican lawmakers and party officials continue to embrace Trump's baseless claims of widespread election fraud, which threaten to define the 2022 midterms and beyond.
Democrats' worries have shifted from fighting foreign influence campaigns and bot networks to responding to domestic figures and outlets amplifying disinformation. The Indivisible Project is betting that ordinary people – rather than technical tools – may be better positioned to take on those forces. Greenberg said the effort was created to combat an erosion of trust in institutions, after she says the government and large tech companies haven't done enough to address a broken information system.
“We're fully aware this should not be the responsibility of individual volunteers to counter,” Greenberg said. “A healthy democratic system would be one in which a number of different fail safes would have operated to avoid us getting to this moment.”
Indivisible Project is not alone in grappling with this issue. The Democratic National Committee recently overhauled its counter disinformation unit to better respond to Republican politicians and right-leaning publications.
The Truth Brigade is working to expand ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
It's aiming to set up an effort that can persist beyond one election cycle.
“This is a long-term strategy,” said Tim Chambers, principal at Dewey Square Group and an adviser to the Truth Brigade. “This is about building out infrastructure in a way to counter disinformation long-term.”
The volunteers undergo a training program, where they’re given instructions about how to boost authoritative claims without amplifying falsehoods. They then coordinate to frame their messages and strategize so they can get more views online.
The volunteers are encouraged to not get into online arguments, but rather to tailor their messages in ways that might have the most impact in their social circles.
“We're asking them to spread positive, authentic messaging in ways that their networks might pick it up," Greenberg said. She said it's less about countering “your uncle who watches Fox News 24 hours a day,” and more about reaching people “who might go either way.”
The Truth Brigade volunteers are focused on correcting the record across social networks.
The volunteers are spreading their messages on sites ranging from Twitter to Nextdoor. Volunteers use any platforms where they're active, but they're encouraged to go to social networks where they might have the most impact and reach more people, such as Facebook.
“Distrust is at the heart of disinformation,” said Kelsey Suter, a vice president at GQR, who has been advising the Truth Brigade. “The best kind of solution has to be one that taps into people's trust and taps into existing relationships. … Using trusted messengers is a key part of the solution.”
Our top tabs
Workers at Amazon warehouses suffer serious injuries at higher rates than workers at other companies.
Workers at Amazon warehouses were nearly twice as likely as workers at non-Amazon warehouses to have a serious injury last year, according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration data compiled by Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of labor unions, that was exclusively provided to Jay Greene and Chris Alcantara.
(Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Critics blame pressure on workers to be productive for the injuries. "They have unrealistic expectations,” Bobby Gosvener, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in Tulsa until being injured last year, said.
The rate of serious injuries at Amazon warehouses declined last year amid the pandemic, when Amazon temporarily paused performance tracking for part of the year. The company did not dispute the OSHA data or calculations, though the company declined to comment on specific data showing its facilities being more dangerous than its rivals’. Spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said in an emailed statement that the company spent more than $1 billion on safety measures last year, and that Amazon has made improvements.
Instagram is changing its algorithm after pro-Palestinian activists said the app censored them.
The new algorithm will treat original and reposted content equally, boosting viral and news content, the Financial Times’ Hannah Murphy reports. Instagram says the move has been considered for a while and was not solely as a result of criticisms of the app by activists.
At the time, the company apologized for what it called bugs in its software.
“Over time, we’ll move to give equal weighting to re-shared posts as we do originally-produced stories,” a spokesperson said. The algorithm “caused people to believe we were suppressing stories about particular topics or points of view,” the spokesperson added, noting that “we want to be really clear — this isn’t the case. This applied to any post that’s re-shared in stories, no matter what it’s about.”
U.S. allies plan to endorse Biden’s call for a minimum tax on tech giants and other massive companies.
Finance ministers from Group of Seven countries are expected to endorse Biden’s proposal for a global minimum tax of 15 percent on corporate profits on Friday, David J. Lynch reports. But negotiators are still wrestling with European demands to tax tech companies like Facebook and Google, as well as objections from low-tax countries like Ireland.
“Fundamentally, the goal for all of us is to make sure companies that are multinationals are paying their fair share of taxes,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. “Anything we can do to close the gap is going to be a boon to the American economy and business.”