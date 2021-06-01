Again, if the name of the game is the sanctity of the vote, why not shore up those methods rather than restrict them? Is a voter transported by their church more suspect than someone who was able to arrive by themselves? Why does transportation method even matter? Even things like getting rid of ballot drop boxes (which the Texas law also does) could perhaps be a logical effort to combat potential fraud; limiting methods by which people vote regularly and can be verified like any other voter seems to target a very different supposed problem.