Election-related displays of loyalty also target Syrians who realize that the regime is unpopular. The goal is to exact public submission, reinforcing within regime opponents the understanding that the societal norm is obedience — and that mobilization against the regime is therefore futile. These efforts don’t appear to attempt to change the beliefs of Syrians taking part in elections or public activities that profess loyalty to Assad. Organizers notify participants that attendance is mandatory, and at times even admit privately that they themselves don’t want to attend but reinforce that all have to do so. Instead, in line with the findings of political psychologists, these displays of faux loyalty aim to inculcate beliefs about norms: People comply because the prevalent norm is fearful obedience to an all-powerful regime.