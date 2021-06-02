President Biden on Wednesday renewed his calls for Americans to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. In doing so, he directly addressed a key divide on willingness to get vaccinated: partisanship. While 9 in 10 Democrats say they have either gotten a shot or will one as soon as possible, only half of Republicans said the same in polling conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Three percent of Democrats said they would definitely not get a vaccine; more than a quarter of Republicans said the same.