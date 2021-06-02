The second reason this stumble is important is that it undeniably raises questions about Trump’s sway. Yes, his posts were picked up in the media and, yes, his commentary is often important to consider given his role and extent power. But that he and his team couldn’t manage to create something that captured his base’s attention reflects in part on the product itself and in part on Trump. This is the former president who wants everyone to assume that his renomination as the Republican Party’s candidate in 2024 is a foregone conclusion — but his various riffs mostly earned shrugs.