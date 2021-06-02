Independence leaders like Simón Bolívar responded to these groups by appealing to national unity. The language of unity called for all groups to join the fight against Spain, and portrayed anti-independence efforts as obstacles to freedom. Because many Black and Indigenous people were royalists, Bolívar’s rhetoric of national unity ended up excluding these groups from significant roles within the independence movement. Even among those who were pro-independence, Bolívar’s efforts to erase racial identities — declaring all races equal and treating discussion of racial inequality as unpatriotic — paradoxically marginalized these communities.