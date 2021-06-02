The attack against Brazil-based JBS has halted production at all the company’s U.S. meat processing facilities and slaughterhouses across Australia, shutting down about one-fifth of U.S. beef production, Hamza Shaban reports. JBS said it expects to have sufficiently recovered to have most plants operational today, but the shutdown is still threatening a temporary surge in beef and pork prices and roiling an industry already battered by the coronavirus pandemic.