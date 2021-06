by the 19th’s Errin Haines: “President Joe Biden deputized Vice President Kamala Harris to lead Democrats’ fight for voting rights, linking it to the country’s broader need to address the legacy of systemic racial inequality. Harris, who the president had already charged with addressing migration from Central America, now adds to her portfolio another of the most intractable and politically divisive priorities facing the new administration. ... Harris is among the several Black women in Biden’s Cabinet who are tackling some of the most difficult and longstanding challenges in the country. Their roles are an acknowledgment of the leadership of Black women who have always been on the front lines, but who have not always been visible, said Karen Finney, a Democratic strategist.”