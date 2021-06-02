Here’s what to know:
To build a crowd for a pro-Trump rally, Nevada GOP consultant sought help from Proud Boys
Two days after the tumultuous 2020 election, as President Donald Trump railed that his victory had been stolen, a small group of men dressed in yellow-and-black Proud Boys shirts appeared with dozens of other Trump supporters to protest the counting of ballots at Nevada’s biggest voting center.
The rally at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, one of many such demonstrations around the nation, looked like an organic response to a president then trailing in early returns and threatening anew to contest his defeat. But private messages from Facebook and interviews show the extent of the efforts, in at least one battleground state, to demonstrate the appearance of grass-roots energy to spread Trump’s falsehoods about the election.
His claims would only grow over the coming months, culminating in a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Biden to host Sen. Capito in Oval Office for infrastructure meeting
Biden plans Wednesday to hold a meeting in the Oval Office with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the Republican point person on infrastructure spending, at a key juncture in negotiations over the president’s legislative package.
Biden is also scheduled to deliver remarks Wednesday on his administration’s response to the pandemic before heading to his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., for a couple of days.
The planned meeting with Capito comes as Democrats are striking a more urgent tone on negotiations.
“Ultimately, we cannot sit and negotiate forever. We need to get to an end,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said during an appearance Wednesday morning on CNN.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said over the weekend that a clear direction on an infrastructure plan is needed by next week, when members of Congress will return from a recess.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that Capito would be the only GOP senator present at Wednesday’s meeting with Biden. Last month, she attended an Oval Office meeting with Biden with a larger group of Republican colleagues.
In an advisory, the White House billed the meeting as an opportunity for Biden and Capito “to continue their discussion on investing in American infrastructure.”
The White House introduced a $2 trillion plan two months ago that includes billions in funding for clean drinking water, high-speed broadband and elderly and disabled care.
Senate Republicans last week made a revised $928 billion counteroffer that leaves out much of what they do not consider “traditional” infrastructure, a sticking point that has consumed much of the debate about the plan. The GOP plan is more heavily focused on roads, bridges and airports.
Granholm said Biden would like to see GOP movement on investments in electricity transmission and water infrastructure, among other things.
Federal officials look to crack down on deceptive subscription marketing practices at broad range of firms
Federal regulators are looking at ways to make it harder for companies to trap consumers in monthly subscriptions that drain their bank accounts, attempting to respond to a proliferation of complaints over the past few years.
The review by the Federal Trade Commission comes after a number of companies have faced civil lawsuits and government investigations at a time when the marketing of subscription services has spread throughout the U.S. economy. The news media industry and other sectors have lobbied against stricter rules, and federal legislation that would curtail some of the practices has stalled. But that could soon be changing.
“The commission is trying to figure out how best to respond to this problem and in doing so is looking at all its tools,” which include law enforcement, regulation and consumer education, said James Kohm, associate director of the FTC’s enforcement division, in a phone interview. “Clarifying the rules really does have a big effect.”
Analysis: At least 20 Republican senators didn’t meet with the Sicknick family
Before Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6, Gladys Sicknick, the mother of late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick — who died shortly after defending the Capitol that day — requested meetings with every GOP senator to advocate for the proposal.
At least 20 Republican senators did not meet with Sicknick’s mother, according to a list obtained by The Washington Post. Asked why they were not able to meet with Gladys Sicknick, who was accompanied by her son’s former partner, Sandra Garza, several of the offices cited scheduling issues.
Here’s where GOP lawmakers have passed new voting restrictions around the country
Depending on where you live, the way you vote could change significantly ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Republican state legislators have introduced hundreds of bills that would tighten access to voting around the country, many of them echoing then-President Donald Trump’s false claims that loose election laws allowed fraud to taint the 2020 White House race.
The groundswell began early this year with the introduction of 253 bills proposing new voting restrictions across 43 states as of Feb. 19, according to the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice. That number rose to at least 389 bills in 48 states as of May 14, the Brennan Center reported Friday.
Fact Checker: Video indicates how McCarthy and Luntz mixed friendship and business
“Frank [Luntz] has been a friend of mine for more than 30 years. … I’ve rented a room from Frank for a couple of months, but don’t worry, I’m back to — going back to where I normally am, on my couch in my office. But, yeah, we pay fair market rate.”
— House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), in an interview on “Fox & Friends,” May 4
When GOP pollster Frank Luntz in mid-March assembled a group of Trump voters to find out why they were hesitant to take a coronavirus vaccine, he invited several Republican politicians to join him in the discussion. One was McCarthy — at the time also Luntz’s guest in Luntz’s 7,000-square-foot penthouse apartment in the Clara Barton building in Penn Quarter.
Democrat wins New Mexico special election for U.S. House, overcoming a Republican emphasis on rising crime
Democrats held on to a suburban House seat in New Mexico on Tuesday, with state Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D) easily winning the Albuquerque-area district filled until this spring by Deb Haaland before she became interior secretary.
Stansbury defeated state Sen. Mark Moores, who worked to make the race a referendum on Albuquerque’s rising crime rate. Republicans, hopeful that suburban voters might abandon Democrats over their embrace of police reform, were stymied by a Stansbury campaign that emphasized her support for law enforcement funding.
Stansbury’s victory, projected by the Associated Press little more than one hour after polls closed, will give Democrats 220 seats in the House to 211 for Republicans, offering a bit more breathing room to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ahead of an expected summer push on infrastructure spending.
Blinken says U.S. will soon distribute coronavirus vaccines in first visit to Latin America, but details are scant
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the United States would soon distribute millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines around the world, including in Latin America, which is struggling to obtain them for its citizens amid rising hospitalization rates.
But the question on the minds of many — which countries will receive doses first and how quickly will they be delivered — remained unanswered as Blinken began his first official visit to the region.
“Sometime in the next week to two weeks, we will be announcing the process by which we will distribute those vaccines,” Blinken said at a news conference in San Jose with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada.
FEC spares Trump but fines tabloid publisher for hush-money payment to ex-Playboy model who claimed affair with him
The Federal Election Commission has fined the National Enquirer’s parent company $187,500 for “knowingly and willfully” violating election law by making a payment in 2016 to Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with Donald Trump years before he was elected president.
The decision came in response to a complaint made more than three years ago by the nonprofit government watchdog group Common Cause, which was notified of the FEC’s findings Tuesday.
The group had alleged that the company’s $150,000 payment to McDougal months before the 2016 election was effectively an illegal in-kind corporate contribution to Trump’s presidential campaign. The payment allegedly benefited Trump’s campaign by suppressing McDougal’s story of an alleged relationship with Trump before voters went to the polls.
‘Remain in Mexico’ program officially ends, Department of Homeland Security says
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas declared an end to the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols on Tuesday, officially scrapping a program that required migrants from Central America and other regions to await their U.S. asylum hearings in Mexico.
Ending the program was one of Biden’s key campaign promises, and he swiftly suspended it. Mayorkas said in a memo to top immigration and border officials Tuesday that he reviewed the program and concluded that it was ineffective, costly and risky for migrants.
Mayorkas signaled that the program, also known as “Remain in Mexico,” also damaged the U.S. government’s relationship with Mexico, which housed the migrants.
“Any benefits the program may have offered are now far outweighed by the challenges, risks, and costs that it presents,” Mayorkas wrote, saying the program is incompatible with a country that is “both a nation of laws and a nation of immigrants.”
The Trump administration implemented the program in 2019 amid a historic influx of migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump claimed migrants were seeking refuge so that they could gain entry into the United States and stay for years as their cases languished in the backlogged immigration courts.