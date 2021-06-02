Another remarkable development in the 2020 campaign that’s since faded was that the Republican Party declined to actually formulate a policy platform. The practical reasons for this were obvious: Trump had no platform and would certainly not feel beholden to the GOP platform if it existed. So the party was torn between having to articulate what it stood for only to see its standard-bearer stomp all over it or simply not articulate what it stood for beyond “what Trump wants.” It chose the latter. Since what Trump wanted was often in direct contrast with what the party had in the past advocated, this was the path of least resistance.