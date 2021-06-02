The states and private sector efforts have had mixed results. Most businesses aren't requiring proof of vaccination for people to enter their premises. New York was one of the first states to launch a free passport app, called the Excelsior Pass. My colleague Geoffrey A. Fowler found that it had strong privacy protections, but that it was also easy to fake your vaccination status. About 1.1 million Excelsior Passes have been downloaded as of last week according to the New York Times. But that’s only a fraction of the more than 9 million New Yorkers who have been vaccinated. They're being used to confirm vaccination status at concert venues and arenas.