Trump, infuriated by a measly readership and by those mocking him, closed his blog after 29 days. “Trump’s blog, celebrated by advisers as a ‘beacon of freedom’ that would keep him relevant in an online world he once dominated, is dead. It was 29 days old,” Drew Harwell and Josh Dawsey report. “Upset by reports from The Post and other outlets highlighting its measly readership and concerns that it could detract from a social media platform he wants to launch later this year, Trump ordered his team Tuesday to put the blog out of its misery, advisers said. ... Trump still wants to launch some other platform — timing not yet determined — and didn’t like that this first attempt was being mocked as a loser, according to a Trump adviser.”