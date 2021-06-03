"To really succeed, we're going to have to improve the generation of evidence, which is what [Project] Baseline is all about. And we're going to have to develop better systems to apply the evidence so that people get better outcomes at a lower cost," Califf told The Post. "Ultimately, five years from now, you can judge us as to whether these have come together, and it's something that changes the way health care is delivered and also improves the health of people."