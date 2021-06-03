That fine print out of the way, let me lay my cards on the table. I am supportive of beer generally and free beer in particular. I also think that incentives like these are generally effective at encouraging vaccine uptake. In Ohio, for example, early numbers suggested that introducing a million-dollar giveaway increased new vaccinations. The second person to win that lottery (of five in total) told a local television station that the giveaway was the spur for him to be vaccinated in the first place.
So I decided to make a little interactive to track how close 200,000 American adults are to getting a free beer from Anheuser-Busch.
It uses the CDC’s numbers, updated hourly, to track how many people have been vaccinated and what percentage of the adult population that constitutes. The closer we get to 70 percent, the more the beer mug fills. (That mug, by the way, was designed by DailyYouth and submitted to the Noun Project.)
Not much more to say than that.
Now, a bit more housekeeping. Do I feel a bit abashed at proactively bolstering a marketing campaign from a beer company? It’s certainly not the thing for which I expect to win journalism awards, no. But, again: it’s free beer. Imminent free beer (or other drinks, etc.).
After the year this country has had, who can fault us for looking forward to that?