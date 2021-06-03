For Anheuser-Busch, the announcement was a marketing masterstroke. Should the United States hit President Biden’s goal of 70 percent of adults having received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine by July 4, the beers would be on them.

I mean, sort of. Given the cost of providing $5 gift cards to buy a drink to every vaccinated American at that point — a giveaway that would total about $1.3 billion — the beverage supplier will instead give the cards to the first 200,000 to sign up. And it won’t specifically be tied to July 4. Instead, the drawing will begin seven days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces that the 70 percent mark has been reached, whenever that might occur. Nor will the cards have to be used for beer: Anheuser-Busch makes a lot of non-beer products for which the cards can be used.

That fine print out of the way, let me lay my cards on the table. I am supportive of beer generally and free beer in particular. I also think that incentives like these are generally effective at encouraging vaccine uptake. In Ohio, for example, early numbers suggested that introducing a million-dollar giveaway increased new vaccinations. The second person to win that lottery (of five in total) told a local television station that the giveaway was the spur for him to be vaccinated in the first place.

So I decided to make a little interactive to track how close 200,000 American adults are to getting a free beer from Anheuser-Busch.

It uses the CDC’s numbers, updated hourly, to track how many people have been vaccinated and what percentage of the adult population that constitutes. The closer we get to 70 percent, the more the beer mug fills. (That mug, by the way, was designed by DailyYouth and submitted to the Noun Project.)

Your browser cannot display this graph.

Not much more to say than that.

Now, a bit more housekeeping. Do I feel a bit abashed at proactively bolstering a marketing campaign from a beer company? It’s certainly not the thing for which I expect to win journalism awards, no. But, again: it’s free beer. Imminent free beer (or other drinks, etc.).

After the year this country has had, who can fault us for looking forward to that?