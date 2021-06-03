I mean, sort of. Given the cost of providing $5 gift cards to buy a drink to every vaccinated American at that point — a giveaway that would total about $1.3 billion — the beverage supplier will instead give the cards to the first 200,000 to sign up. And it won’t specifically be tied to July 4. Instead, the drawing will begin seven days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces that the 70 percent mark has been reached, whenever that might occur. Nor will the cards have to be used for beer: Anheuser-Busch makes a lot of non-beer products for which the cards can be used.