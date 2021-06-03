It was rigged, ergo there will later emerge evidence that it was rigged. In fact, no one should doubt that the effort in Arizona will turn up thousands of “questionable” ballots; after all, the investigation is predicated on the idea that the election was rigged and the mechanisms used in the review designed to raise unfounded questions. In that speech at Mar-a-Lago, Trump also claimed that they had “found a lot of votes up in New Hampshire” — which is true, except that the votes were in a state legislative race and amounted to a tiny fraction of what would be needed for Trump somehow to have won the state.