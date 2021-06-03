Biden is scheduled to spend the day at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., with first lady Jill Biden, who is celebrating her 70th birthday.
Here’s what to know:
Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s search for ‘woke military’ complaints draws ridicule — and war movie quotes
Reports from the field have been grim.
A male soldier wearing dresses at a combat field hospital. Insubordination and the theft of strawberries on a Navy ship. Leaders more focused on teaching history and moral philosophy than killing hordes of alien bug enemies.
These are some of the satirical responses to a call to action from Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.), who asked service members to submit whistleblower complaints about liberal policies in the force.
In open letter, White House urges private companies to better protect themselves from ransomware attacks
The White House is urging private companies to take “immediate steps” to better protect themselves against ransomware attacks following a pair of high-profile episodes in which hackers allegedly located in Russia targeted a major oil pipeline company and a meat supplier with operations in the United States.
In an open letter to “corporate executives and business leaders,” the National Security Council’s top cyber official said strengthening the nation’s resistance to cyberattacks is a top priority for Biden. But she also stressed that “the private sector has a distinct and key responsibility.”
“All organizations must recognize that no company is safe from being targeted by ransomware, regardless of size or location,” Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, said in the letter, dated Wednesday. “But there are immediate steps you can take to protect yourself, as well as your customers and the broader economy.”
The letter, which The Post obtained from the White House, suggests half a dozen steps that companies should take, including backing up their data, segmenting their networks and testing an incident response plan.
The letter follows a ransomware attack last month on Colonial Pipeline, followed by an attack disclosed over the weekend on JBS, a global meat supplier with operations in the United States.
On Wednesday, the FBI attributed the attack to a Russia-linked group known as both REvil and Sodinokibi. The disruption in meat supplies came as consumers were already paying more for steaks, chops and roasts because of the pandemic.
“The most important takeaway from the recent spate of ransomware attacks on U.S., Irish, German and other organizations around the world is that companies that view ransomware as a threat to their core business operations rather than a simple risk of data theft will react and recover more effectively,” Neuberger said in the letter.
Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth II during travel to Britain
Biden will get an audience with Queen Elizabeth II when he travels to Britain this month, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday.
“The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021,” the royal family said in a tweet.
Biden is heading to Britain for a Group of Seven summit of world leaders that begins June 11 in Cornwall, a seaside county about 300 miles west of London.
The trip, which also includes a planned stop in Belgium, will be Biden’s first overseas travel as president. In Belgium, Biden plans to participate in a NATO summit on June 14.
Analysis: Biden, Capito to continue infrastructure talks Friday
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) is the other senator from West Virginia who is getting a lot of attention.
As the Republican point person on infrastructure spending, Capito has been trying to hammer out a deal with Biden to reach a bipartisan agreement. But after months of back and forth, the time to strike a deal is running out.
Capito, who met with Biden at the White House on Wednesday, will speak with the president again on Friday. In a statement released by her office following the meeting, Capito “stressed the progress the Senate has already made.” But Wednesday’s meeting concluded with no public signs of substantive progress.
Congress wins battle for Trump aide’s testimony, but a broader war over subpoena power goes on
Former White House counsel Donald McGahn’s interview with congressional investigators Friday will close one lingering chapter of House Democrats’ crusade to hold the Trump administration to account — but is likely to leave uncertainty in its wake about what will happen in lawmakers’ next test of wills with the White House.
McGahn, considered a star witness in former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, flouted a congressional subpoena for two years and is not expected to offer any bombshell revelations about former president Donald Trump — beyond those he already provided to Mueller — when he meets with the House Judiciary Committee behind closed doors.
Instead, the appearance is Democrats’ way of demonstrating that congressional subpoenas must be obeyed — an argument they offered throughout a lengthy legal battle that seemed destined to reach the Supreme Court before a deal with the Biden administration ended the fight in what may prove to be a political win, but at best is a constitutional draw.
Sen. Manchin, crucial to Biden’s legislative agenda, is holding back-to-back events with a key Cabinet member
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), a pivotal figure on Biden’s legislative agenda, is holding events in his home state with a key Cabinet secretary on consecutive days.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is scheduled to appear alongside Manchin on both Thursday and Friday to tout federal investments in West Virginia. Thursday’s event will focus on the offshore wind industry, while Friday’s event will focus on “new funding from the Department of Energy for West Virginia-based projects,” according to Manchin’s office.
While the focus is on energy, it’s likely Granholm will get in a few words with Manchin about the White House’s pending infrastructure package. Democrats are considering an effort to pass it without Republican votes if negotiations with the Senate GOP do not show more progress soon.
Manchin, one of the most conservative Democrats in the Senate, has expressed a strong desire for a bipartisan deal, and he would be key to making that happen in the evenly divided chamber.
In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Granholm — one of the handful of Cabinet officials specifically tasked with working on the infrastructure plan — signaled that the clock is ticking on Biden’s plan, which was unveiled nearly three months ago with a price tag of $2.3 trillion.
“There’s definitely a deal to be had, and there’s definitely optimism on both sides,” Granholm said, stressing the administration’s “honest and earnest desire” to agree to a plan with Republican negotiators. But she added: “There is a time limit on this. You’re not going to play this back-and-forth for much longer. There is a limit.”
Pence making first New Hampshire appearance of 2024 cycle
Former vice president Mike Pence is headlining a Republican fundraising dinner Thursday in New Hampshire, the state that holds the nation’s first presidential primary, further fueling speculation about his 2024 ambitions.
The visit, Granite State Republicans say, is the first by a potential GOP White House contender since last year’s election.
Pence is scheduled to give the keynote address at the Hillsborough County GOP’s annual Lincoln Reagan awards and fundraising dinner on Thursday in Manchester.
In late April, he traveled to South Carolina, the state that traditionally holds the third Republican nominating contest, behind Iowa and New Hampshire.
That trip included remarks at a chicken dinner hosted by the Palmetto Family Council and a private meeting with about 400 pastors at a Baptist church. During his appearances, Pence heaped effusive praise on former president Donald Trump and what they were able to accomplish during their four years in the White House.
Trump has repeatedly hinted that he will run again in 2024 but has not made a formal announcement.
Harris to deliver remarks on broadband as Biden continues negotiations with Republicans on infrastructure
Harris is scheduled Thursday to deliver remarks from the White House complex on investments in broadband, a key component of the infrastructure package that Biden is making a last-ditch effort to negotiate with Republicans.
According to her office, Harris will speak on the importance of ensuring “affordable, accessible high-speed internet for all Americans” at an event that will also feature Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
Harris’s event follows Biden’s meeting Wednesday with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), the Republican point person on infrastructure negotiations. Afterward, the White House said Biden and Capito plan to speak again on Friday as part of an ongoing effort to reach a compromise on a bill that could pass the Senate with Republican votes.
At the same time, top Biden administration officials are making it increasingly clear that the White House’s appetite for bipartisanship is not infinite, as Democrats in Congress mull forging ahead through a budget reconciliation process that could provide a path to pass an infrastructure bill without Republican support.
Biden and Senate Republicans remain far apart on the size of a package, on how to pay for it and even on what the definition of infrastructure is.
Biden began with a $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, but the White House has since lowered that figure to $1.7 trillion, with some of the cuts coming from initiatives that will be funded in legislation that is already moving through Congress.
Senate Republicans initially offered $568 billion in infrastructure projects and then raised it to $928 billion, although both figures include hundreds of billions of spending that was already planned.
Seung Min Kim and Tony Romm contributed to this report.
George P. Bush launches campaign for Texas attorney general, seeks Trump’s endorsement
George P. Bush, the son of former Florida governor Jeb Bush (R), announced Wednesday that he is making a GOP bid for Texas attorney general, seeking to knock off the embattled incumbent, Ken Paxton (R).
Bush (R) has served as land commissioner in Texas since 2015 and broke with his family in supporting former president Donald Trump. Bush told reporters Wednesday that he is seeking the endorsement of Trump, who has signaled plans to back a candidate in the race.
During much his tenure, which began in 2015, Paxton has been under indictment on securities fraud charges. He is also under FBI investigation for allegations from former senior aides that he abused his office to help a wealthy donor.
“Enough is enough, Ken,” Bush said during a campaign kickoff event Wednesday at a downtown Austin bar. “You’ve brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office. And as a career politician for 20 years, it’s time for you to go.”
Paxton has also sought to align himself with Trump. Following last year’s election, he led the effort on an unsuccessful lawsuit seeking to invalidate the results in four key states won by Biden.
Justice Dept. secretly obtained New York Times reporters’ phone records during Trump administration
The Justice Department revealed Wednesday that it secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times reporters during the Trump administration, marking the third time in recent weeks that federal law enforcement has disclosed using the aggressive and controversial tactic to sift through journalists’ data.
The New York Times reported Wednesday night that the Justice Department had informed the newspaper it seized the phone records of four of its reporters: Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, Eric Lichtblau and Michael S. Schmidt.
The Times reported that the department also disclosed it had secured a court order to take logs, but not contents, of the reporters’ emails but that “no records were obtained.” The records dated from Jan. 14 to April 30, 2017.
Time could be running out for infrastructure deal
The White House is making it increasingly clear that time is running out to craft a bipartisan agreement on rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, taking a sharper tone that could soon clear Democrats to act on their own to achieve Biden’s jobs ambitions but deny him the deal with Republicans he has actively sought for weeks.
The urgent tone reflects the political choices confronting Biden, a would-be dealmaker, as liberals grow increasingly restless about delayed action on the president’s sweeping jobs plan that is a centerpiece of the Democratic agenda. Biden met Wednesday with a top Senate Republican negotiator in his continued efforts to reach a bipartisan infrastructure deal, but the meeting concluded with no public signs of substantive progress.
Biden has been eager to notch a bipartisan win after he rapidly delivered a coronavirus relief package early in his presidency with only Democratic support. But the slow pace of the talks — Democrats and Republicans still disagree over funding and even what constitutes “infrastructure” — is frustrating liberals who want the negotiations to wind to a close.
Fact Checker: Biden’s nonsensical claim about Alzheimer’s and hospital beds
“You know, if we don’t do something about Alzheimer’s in America, every single, solitary hospital bed that exists in America — as the nurses can tell you — every single one will be occupied in the next 15 years with an Alzheimer’s patient — every one — costing us in excess of a trillion dollars.”
— President Biden, remarks on the economy in Cleveland, May 27
“And I say to the press here, if we don’t do something, for example about Alzheimer’s, every single bed in American hospitals today will be occupied by someone with Alzheimer’s within 20 years, every single bed.”
— Biden, remarks while touring a cancer hospital in Columbus, Ohio, March 23
This is one of those classic Biden factoids — an assertion with specific numbers that seems to change in each telling.
With voting rights role, Harris takes on weightiest challenge yet as vice president
In early May, Harris sat down with members of several civil rights groups, including the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, to discuss what they saw as an assault on the right to vote in America. The meeting came amid rumblings by many in the civil rights community that Biden and his administration weren’t doing enough to thwart what activists fear could become the greatest disenfranchisement since Reconstruction.
According to an aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, Harris emerged from that meeting with a request for Biden: Let me spearhead the administration’s battle against Republican voting restrictions.
Now nearly a month later, during an event marking the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Biden formally announced Harris’s new portfolio on voting rights — placing the vice president squarely in the middle of a pitched partisan battle being fought at multiple levels of government.
Capitol riot defendant once brutally attacked pregnant girlfriend: ‘I was afraid he was going to kill me’
When Ryan Samsel allegedly forced his way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, giving one officer a concussion, he already had an open warrant on accusations that he broke into a woman’s house to attack her and was on parole for brutally assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.
That lengthy history of violence emerged on Wednesday as prosecutors emphatically objected to his request to be released from custody in D.C., where he says he was severely beaten by two guards earlier this year.
Although Samsel, 38, says the jailhouse attack left him with serious health concerns, including seizures, federal prosecutors said his record of attacking women — and a failure by law enforcement to hold him accountable — were reason enough to keep him in custody.