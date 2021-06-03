Influencers are playing a bigger role in politics, prompting new concerns about political ad transparency online.
Lawmakers have been calling for greater regulation of political ads on social media for years, after Russian actors exploited targeted ads on social media to influence the 2016 election. Since then, companies across Silicon Valley have tightened their ad policies, but researchers are concerned that paid content from influencers could create a new host of challenges.
Sponsored content, often called “sponcon,” has long been controversial because it can be difficult to differentiate from a regular post in the social media ether. Some experts have called on the companies to treat sponcon the way they would treat traditional political ads.
The Mozilla researchers say their findings show that TikTok is not keeping up with industry best practices on political advertising or disclosing sponsored content.
“Platforms have come before them who have had to sort this out, and have actually undergone a lot of scrutiny for not sorting it out sooner,” said Brandi Geurkink, Mozilla’s senior manager of advocacy in an interview. “We're looking into TikTok and not understanding why they haven't implemented the most basic things around ad transparency. … TikTok is really falling behind in that regard.”
Their report includes examples of influencers with ties to organizations across the political spectrum.
The report mentions an account called House of US, which was reportedly funded by the liberal political action committee The 99 Problems, to post pro-Biden content. Researchers found on that account calling people to “vote blue,” which did not say it was sponsored.
The report also identifies an account of a paid contributor with the prominent conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, as well as posts from a self-described “political influencer” who posted content from a Turning Point USA event, which she said the organization flew her out to attend.
The 99 Problems didn't respond to a request for comment, but Turning Point USA pushed back on the report’s findings.
"The organization has thousands of activists organically posting on TikTok but has not paid for a single sponsored post—full stop,” Andrew Kolvet a TPUSA spokesman, said in a statement. The organization does provide travel stipends for students to attend its events, but it says it does not require them to post about the events on social media.
Sponsored content on TikTok is particularly sensitive given its popularity among young Americans, who might be first-time voters.
National political candidates have not been as active on TikTok as other major social networks, amid data privacy concerns related to its owner, the Chinese company ByteDance. But the app has surged in popularity during the pandemic, making it an increasingly attractive channel for political groups seeking to get out their message.
TikTok announced in an October 2019 blog post that it would not allow paid election ads, advocacy ads or issue ads. The company says that applies to influencers who create and post paid content. TikTok is reviewing Mozilla’s findings, and it has taken down one video identified in the report for violating its rules.
"Political advertising is not allowed on TikTok, and we continue to invest in people and technology to consistently enforce this policy and build tools for creators on our platform,” said Ashley Nash-Hahn, a TikTok spokeswoman in a statement to The Technology 202. “As we evolve our approach, we appreciate feedback from experts, including researchers at the Mozilla Foundation, and we look forward to a continuing dialogue as we work to develop equitable policies and tools that promote transparency, accountability, and creativity."
TikTok’s policy stands in sharp contrast from other companies like Facebook, Google and Snap, which do allow political ads. Facing the threat of regulation, these companies have developed ad transparency tools and databases to help researchers and journalists track them.
The Mozilla researchers say TikTok needs to make major changes to address their findings.
The researchers say that TikTok needs to develop better tools to ensure influencers are properly disclosing that posts are through paid partnerships or sponsored. TikTok says it is currently working on ways to better educate creators about how to post sponsored content and ensure that they’re abiding by Federal Trade Commission guidelines. The company recently released a video for influencers with instructions for posting branded content on the social network.
The researchers also say TikTok should also build ad transparency tools -- such as a database -- that would allow researchers to better track paid political ad content.
Mozilla plans to launch a campaign today calling for changes to TikTok, and they will continue to monitor social influencers use of the platform during elections in other countries this year.
The United States will slap tariffs on six allies because of their taxes on U.S. tech giants, the Biden administration said.
The tariffs won’t go into effect for six months as U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai works to find “a multilateral solution to a range of key issues related to international taxation,” the Wall Street Journal’s Yuka Hayashi and Paul Hannon report. Tai said that investigations found that the tariffs were necessary after the United Kingdom, Austria, India, Italy, Spain and Turkey announced digital taxes on U.S. companies.
Austria and the United Kingdom praised recent momentum in international tax negotiations. Spain declined to comment, while India, Italy, Spain and Turkey did not respond to requests for comment.
Five Democratic senators called on Google to conduct a racial equity audit.
The lawmakers said the time for an audit had come after months of turmoil within Google over its ethical artificial intelligence team, and weeks after researchers warned that the company's new skin condition app did not use a diverse data training set and could be less effective on people with darker skin. Civil rights advocates have warned for years about technology's potential to exacerbate existing racial biases.
“We are concerned about repeated instances where Alphabet missed the mark and did not proactively ensure its products and workplaces were safe for Black people,” the five senators wrote in their letter to Google executives. “We can no longer rely on promises and need Alphabet to take affirmative steps to protect Black people and other people of color. A racial equity audit is long overdue,” they added. Google did not respond to a request for comment.
Trump shut down his blog after it was publicly mocked for low readership.
Former president Donald Trump’s blog lasted just 29 days amid flagging readership and concerns that it could detract from his plans to launch a social network, Drew Harwell and Josh Dawsey report. The site never secured more than a sliver of the attention that Trump had before being banned from major social media sites in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Trump spokesman Jason Miller said the blog “was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on.” The posts on the site have been taken down; the site now redirects to a page for people to give their contact information to Trump’s campaign.
DoorDash is teaming up with the White House to give away $2 million in gift cards to incentivize coronavirus vaccinations.
The $25 gift card incentive comes as the White House races to vaccinate 70 percent of Americans with at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by July 4. DoorDash said it was collaborating on the project with the National Association of Community Health Centers and Direct Relief.
Dozens of civil liberties groups say lawmakers need to restrict the use of facial recognition technology.
The groups called bans and moratoriums the most effective way to address concerns about law enforcement agencies’ use of the technology. “It is essential that any federal laws that seek to regulate face recognition do not preempt state and local bans, the groups wrote, adding that “one thing is clear: policymakers must act to protect the public from this dangerous technology now.” Read the full document here.
- Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off with a keynote on June 7 at 1 p.m.