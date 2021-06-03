“We didn't do this to burn the party the ground,” said Kara Hall, the 35-year old co-chair of Las Vegas's DSA chapter. “We did this because we want to get things accomplished. We want changes in our community. We want to be able to elect people who'll make those changes. People ask why Amy ran against Dina Titus, and to me, that's easy. Dina Titus is comfortable.” She noted how the state's majority-Democratic legislature had balked at some things they ran on, and that local activists expected, such as banning the death penalty. “We have too many Democrats who are comfortable.” Like Sanders, the new party leadership sees more risk in de-motivating their base than in giving Republicans material for “socialist” attacks they could make in their sleep.