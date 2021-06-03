The first email came from an immunologist called Kristian Andersen, who works at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California. Anderson warned Fauci that covid appeared to have been possibly manipulated in a laboratory. Quote: “The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome, less than 0.1 percent, so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered.”

The next day on February 1st, Tony Fauci wrote back: “Thanks, Christian. Talk soon on the call.”

Fauci then sent an urgent email to his deputy, a man called Hugh Auchincloss. The subject of that email in all caps was, “IMPORTANT.” Quote: “Hugh, it is essential that we speak this a.m. Keep your cell phone on. ... Read this paper as well as the email that I will forward. You will have tasks today that must be done.”

Attached to that email was a document. It was entitled, quote: “Baric, Shi, et al - Nature medicine - SARS gain of function.pdf.” Now the Baric in the attachment refers to Ralph Baric, a virologist based in the U.S. who collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Baric worked with a woman called Shi Zhengli, known as the Bat Lady, because she manipulates coronaviruses that infect bats. She was the “Shi” in the attachment. Now, keep in mind that during the questioning from Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky fairly recently, Tony Fauci denied that this same Ralph Baric had conducted gain of function research. Again, this is the Ralph Baric in Fauci’s attachment, which was entitled, “Baric, Shi, et al - Nature medicine - SARS gain of function.pdf.”

And yet under oath before the United States Congress, Fauci denied this.