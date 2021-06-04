However, in the 1980s, as technological competition with Japan intensified, U.S. policymakers adopted a different definition of strategic technologies. Strategic trade theorists argued that there were first-mover advantages to certain technologies, such as semiconductors and telecommunications. Early success in these technologies would compound to long-term advantage. Alarmed by Japan’s growing dominance in these strategic technologies, U.S. academic, government, and industrial groups jointly published dozens of lists of critical technologies during the late 1980s and early 1990s. This “critical technologies movement” focused on technologies central to U.S. economic competitiveness with Japan, expanding the definition of strategic technologies beyond their direct military utility. For example, launched in 1987, the Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology consortium dedicated hundreds of millions in funding to revitalize the U.S. semiconductor industry, serving as a model for future government-industry partnerships to advance critical technologies.