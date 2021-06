FiveThirtyEight shows that Manchin and Sinema have voted with Biden on key votes 100 percent of the time so far this year. But the year is young — and with the Senate in Democratic hands, few items are going to be brought if they face certain defeat. (For instance, when Manchin indicated that he would not support Neera Tanden to be director of the Office of Management and Budget, her nomination was withdrawn. So no vote took place.) The CQ Roll Call bipartisan scorecard for 2020 shows that Manchin and Sinema voted against their party’s majority 38.5 percent and 33.1 percent of the time, respectively. (By contrast, Collins voted against her party’s majority 21.6 percent of the time.) During the Trump administration, FiveThirtyEight says Manchin and Sinema voted with the former president 50.4 percent of the time.