As the 11-day war between the Israeli army and Hamas escalated last month, Jewish and Palestinian Israelis clashed violently across Israel. In Lod, fighting between Jewish and Palestinian Israelis became so severe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of emergency — the first time since 1966 that a Palestinian community in Israel was placed under emergency law. One resident of the mixed city of Ramle said, “It was like a war here,” while an Israeli police chief likened the violence to levels during the October 2000 Palestinian mass uprisings known as intifada.