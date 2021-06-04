“The world needs answers on covid’s origin,” writes David Asher, a fellow at the Hudson Institute and a former State Department staffer, in the Wall Street Journal. Asher led the department’s task force investigating the coronavirus's origins and the role of the Chinese Communist Party. “The world still knows far too little about the origins of the outbreak. Theories include a zoonotic host, a bat cave, a frozen food shipment from Southeast Asia, and — the likeliest explanation — an accidental leak from a virology lab with ties to China’s biological-warfare program. Whatever you believe, getting to the bottom of the case demands American leaders apply new pressure on the Chinese Communist Party. It’s crucial that the world learn how the pandemic started and the extent to which Beijing’s lies fueled this global crisis. The U.S. must show that such malfeasance won’t be tolerated. ... If the Biden administration means what it says about upholding the international rules-based order, it will impose consequences on countries that fail to abide by the rules. The administration should cite China for violating the WHO’s International Health Regulations by disregarding requests for consultations and refusing to share data with other member states.”