Those months were April and May of 2020.
April was the month in which the economic shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic had its most dramatic impact. The unemployment rate for Whites jumped from 3.9 percent to 14.1 percent. For Black Americans, it increased from 6.8 percent to 16.7 percent. Among Hispanics, the surge was the largest, jumping from 6 percent to nearly 19 percent.
Over the past nine months or so, though, unemployment rates have been fairly flat after receding last summer.
There’s a lot of variability among smaller population groups; the Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t break out data by gender for Asian Americans, for example, because the size of the group is relatively small. But, given that asterisk, the group for whom the surge in unemployment was largest was Hispanic women. From March to April, unemployment with Hispanic women went from 6 percent to more than 20 percent.
If you look at the left and right sides of that graph, you’ll see that the general range of unemployment rates is about the same. That is, the upper and lower levels of unemployment rates are about the same distance apart and positioned in about the same way.
If we compare the unemployment rates for non-White groups with that of Whites, we see that this is the case: Black unemployment was about three points higher than White unemployment before the pandemic and is now about four points higher. The rate for Asian Americans was about the same as the rate for Whites at the start of the pandemic and now is just a tick higher.
But that little dip in April, where the unemployment rate for Black Americans was less than three points higher than the rate for Whites — that’s where the ratio between the two was suddenly lower than at any point in history.
Before the pandemic, the Black unemployment rate was about twice the White rate. For those months, with the White unemployment rate spiking, the two rates were near parity. And then, as the economy improved, the ratio returned to where it had been.
In part this is a math trick: Two is one-sixth of 12. Add eight to both sides of the equation and you get 10 and 20 — the ratio is now one-half. But it’s nonetheless the case that, when talking about the effects of unemployment on populations, this sort of comparison is informative. After all, there’s no reason in the abstract that unemployment rates for two groups shouldn’t move in sync; that they don’t is noteworthy.
Interestingly, the gap in the unemployment rates between Black and White Americans had been narrowing. Normally, the distance between the two closes during recessions, as the White unemployment rate spikes. In 2018, though, we noted that the gap was closing, even without a recession. The pandemic recession pushed the ratio to its lowest point on record. For Asian and Hispanic Americans, though, the gap widened.
On Friday morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released new data on employment in May.
“Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rates declined in May for teenagers (9.6 percent), Whites (5.1 percent), and Hispanics (7.3 percent),” the agency reported. “The jobless rates for adult men (5.9 percent), adult women (5.4 percent), Blacks (9.1 percent), and Asians (5.5 percent) showed little change in May.”
On average since 2000, the Black unemployment rate has been about twice the White rate. In May it was about 78 percent higher. The rate for Hispanic Americans was 43 percent higher than the White rate, about where it has been over the past two decades on average.
In terms of actual percentage points, each of the non-White groups saw unemployment rates that were increasing relative to the White rate in the months after the pandemic. Among Asian and Hispanic Americans, that trend has started to reverse more than it has for Black Americans.
It’s a grim way to measure the economy, but it is nonetheless a way to do so: a sign that things are getting back to normal is that the gap between White and Black Americans, which was historically narrow a year ago, has moved back toward to its typical pre-pandemic divergence.