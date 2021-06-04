Here’s what to know:
U.S. economy adds 559,000 jobs in May
The U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs in May, the latest sign of a strengthening recovery as vaccinations rise and covid restrictions ease nationwide.
The unemployment rate dropped slightly from 6.1 percent to 5.8 percent.
The report comes on the heels of a disappointing month of gains in April, when the economy added just 266,000 jobs.
The country still has more than seven million fewer people employed than it did in February 2020, and it needs to regain those jobs at an accelerated rate to make a full recovery by sometime next year.
She once sang at Carnegie Hall. Now she’s charged with attacking police with a flagpole in the Capitol riots.
When Audrey Ann Southard took the stage at Carnegie Hall in 2012, she belted out an opera aria for a crowd inside the famed New York venue.
When she stormed into the U.S. Capitol in January, the FBI said, her audience was the police officers defending the building from a horde of Trump supporters.
“Tell Pelosi we’re coming for that b----,” video shows her screaming at officers, according to court documents. “There’s a hundred thousand of us, what’s it going to be?”
Southard later used a flagpole to shove a sergeant backward until he slammed his head into a statue, the FBI said, all while agitating the crowd behind her to “push in here” as they sought to disrupt Congress as it certified Biden’s victory.
Analysis: Pence diverges from Trump on Jan. 6 but still pushes ‘election integrity’
Former vice president Mike Pence appeared Thursday night in the “first in the nation” state, where he made news for saying that he still disagrees with former president Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. But Pence carefully infused his establishment bona fides with cornerstones of Trump’s MAGA agenda that in part fueled the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
At the Hillsborough County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Awards Dinner in Manchester, N.H, Pence decried Democrats’ efforts to “codify many of the practices that create the greatest opportunity for fraud,” and he called the GOP a party that “makes it clear that election integrity is a national imperative and responsibility.”
Former White House counsel Donald McGahn scheduled to testify before House investigators
Former White House counsel Donald McGahn is scheduled to be interviewed behind closed doors Friday by House investigators after flouting a congressional subpoena for two years.
McGahn, considered a star witness in Robert S. Mueller III’s special counsel report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, is not expected to offer any bombshell revelations about former president Donald Trump — beyond those he already provided to Mueller during Trump’s presidency — when he meets with the House Judiciary Committee.
Instead, the appearance is Democrats’ way of demonstrating that congressional subpoenas must be obeyed — an argument they offered throughout a lengthy legal battle.
Democrats and many legal experts view McGahn’s recollections to Mueller as evidence that Trump obstructed justice in the Russia probe.
Biden to deliver remarks following release of highly anticipated jobs report
Biden plans to deliver remarks Friday following the release of a highly anticipated jobs report that will provide further evidence of the extent to which the labor market is recovering from the pandemic.
The Labor Department’s May report follows one for April that showed less-than-expected job growth, which White House officials are hoping was an aberration.
Biden plans to deliver his remarks from Rehoboth Beach, Del., where he spent the day Thursday with first lady Jill Biden celebrating her birthday. Biden plans to return to Washington on Friday afternoon.
Biden is also scheduled to speak Friday with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the GOP point person on infrastructure spending.
During a Wednesday meeting at the White House with Capito, Biden signaled that he would be open to significant revisions on the size of his infrastructure package and how it would be paid for in order to win Republican support.
Negotiations with Republicans are continuing even as Democrats mull trying to move forward through a budget reconciliation process that could allow them to pass a bill without GOP votes.
House Democrats unveil $547 billion transportation bill, a spending boost that underscores partisan divide
Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee unveiled a $547 billion transportation funding package Friday that would ramp up spending on rail and transit, while encouraging states to repair existing roads rather than build new ones.
The biggest chunk of the bill is $343 billion for road and bridge construction, as well as highway safety, a boost of more than 50 percent over the last transportation bill Congress passed in 2015. It also calls for $109 billion for transit and $95 billion for rail — including a tripling of funding to Amtrak.
Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.), chairman of the committee, said the proposed legislation embodies a core piece of Biden’s infrastructure plans, “seizing this once-in-a-generation opportunity to move our transportation planning out of the 1950s and toward our clean energy future.”
Biden’s inaccurate jab at Manchin’s and Sinema’s voting records
“I hear all the folks on TV saying, ‘Why didn’t Biden get this done?’ Well, because Biden only has a majority of, effectively, four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends.”
— President Biden, remarks in Tulsa, June 1
Biden did not mention any names, but he’s clearly talking about Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), the two most moderate members of the Senate Democratic caucus.
Facebook to end a longtime exception for politicians who break its rules
Facebook plans to announce Friday that it will no longer automatically give politicians a pass when they break the company’s hate-speech rules, a major reversal after years of criticism that it was too deferential to powerful figures during the Trump presidency.
Since the 2016 election, the company has applied a test to political speech that weighs the newsworthiness of the content against its propensity to cause harm. Now the company will throw out the first part of the test and will no longer consider newsworthiness as a factor, according to a person familiar with the company’s thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity because that person was not authorized to speak publicly.
But Facebook doesn’t plan to end the newsworthiness exception entirely. In the cases where an exception is made, the company will now disclose it publicly, the person said — after years of closely holding such decisions. And Facebook will also become more transparent about its strikes system for people who violate its rules.
In pro-Trump speech, Pence says he doesn’t know if they’ll ‘ever see eye-to-eye’ on Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Former vice president Mike Pence said Thursday he has spoken with former president Donald Trump “many times” since they left office in January but that the two still do not “see eye-to-eye” about the insurrection on Jan. 6, in which a pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol in a violent siege that resulted in five deaths — and endangered the lives of Pence and his family.
Pence was inside the Capitol that day and had to be evacuated from the Senate floor with his family as rioters stormed the complex, angry about the impending certification of election results. Trump had earlier falsely declared that Pence could stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory, and some of the rioters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” as they roamed the halls.
Pence acknowledged Thursday that Jan. 6 was “a dark day,” but he also cast it as “one tragic day” that Democrats were using to divide the GOP, in a speech at the Hillsborough County GOP’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Manchester, N.H.
Prosecutors propose ex-federal judge to review Giuliani’s mobile devices, computers for privilege issues
NEW YORK — Prosecutors who orchestrated the seizure of electronic devices from Rudolph W. Giuliani’s home and office have proposed that the same former federal judge who screened records belonging to Michael Cohen — another lawyer who represented Donald Trump — should be tapped to oversee a privilege review for the former New York mayor.
The retired judge, Barbara Jones, should be appointed to handle the sensitive matter “because her background and the resources available to her at her law firm will allow her to complete a privilege review in a fair and efficient manner,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rebekah Donaleski, Aline R. Flodr and Nicolas Roos wrote in a letter to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken that was filed to the court docket Thursday night.
Jones is a partner at Bracewell LLP, which was once known as Bracewell & Giuliani because Giuliani held a partnership role there. He left the firm in 2016, months before Jones joined, and therefore her appointment as a filter review overseer, known as a “special master,” would not pose a potential conflict, the prosecutors said.