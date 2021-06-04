Biden is also scheduled to speak Friday with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the GOP point person on infrastructure spending. Negotiations with Republicans are continuing even as Democrats mull trying to move forward through a budget reconciliation process that could allow them to pass a bill without GOP votes.
Here’s what to know:
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years in response to Oversight Board ruling
Facebook said Friday that it plans to suspend Trump for two years following his comments inciting violence in the wake of the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.
The social media giant will only reinstate him “if the risk to public safety has receded,” according to a blog post on the company’s website.
Facebook’s new policy refers specifically to the behavior of public figures during periods of heightened violence or unrest, according to the blog post. Facebook says it will now initiate time-bound suspensions for violators, starting with a one-month suspension, and look to experts to help reevaluate the situation at the end of each period.
In a statement after the announcement, Trump called Facebook’s ruling “an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election.”
“They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our Country can’t take this abuse anymore!” he said.
Trump threatens to work against reelection of Pa. lawmakers if they don’t approve a recount of last year’s election results
Former president Donald Trump on Friday threatened to work against the reelection of the leaders of the Republican-controlled state Senate in Pennsylvania if they don’t move forward with a recount similar to one taking place in Arizona of last year’s presidential elections.
In a statement, Trump praised as “great patriots” three GOP state lawmakers — Sens. Doug Mastriano and Cris Dush, and Rep. Rob Kauffman — who traveled this week to Maricopa County to observe the ongoing work of a Florida-based private contractor called Cyber Ninjas that was hired by Republicans to conduct the audit.
The company has been criticized for running an opaque process and failing to follow state rules for elections and recounts. Its audit has been embraced by Trump and his allies as the key to overturning his election loss, and has spawned a wave of unfounded theories about how the Maricopa County vote could have been rigged.
In his statement, Trump said the visiting lawmakers had seen “the best practices for conducting a full Forensic Audit of the 2020 General Election.”
“Now the Pennsylvania Senate needs to act,” he said, mentioning several members with leadership positions by name.
“The people of Pennsylvania and America deserve to know the truth,” Trump said. “If the Pennsylvania Senate leadership doesn’t act, there is no way they will ever get re-elected!”
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, both Democrats, have heavily criticized the trip by the three GOP lawmakers.
And some key Republicans are not on board with the idea.
Rep. Seth Grove, a Republican who chairs the House State Government Committee, said this week that his chamber would not be moving forward with another audit.
“The PA House of Representatives will not be authorizing any further audits on any previous election,” he tweeted. “We are focused on fixing our broken election law to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”
On Friday, Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D) also weighed in.
“Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by over 80,000 votes," he said in a statement. "And the only voter fraud we found in Pennsylvania in 2020 was the handful of dead relatives who all voted for Donald Trump.”
Leaders of the Problem Solvers Caucus stress bipartisanship in push for infrastructure deal
Leaders of the Problem Solvers Caucus stressed the importance of bipartisanship in reaching a deal on infrastructure and expressed optimism that the White House and Republicans can find common ground.
The group of nearly 60 lawmakers has focused on being on the same page about supporting funding for physical infrastructure projects, including bridges, roads, rails, tunnels and more, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) told The Washington Post’s Jacqueline Alemany on Washington Post Live.
“It shows if you stay at it and stay in the room and are willing to, over pizza late at night, and keep hammering away at this, you can get there,” said Gottheimer, the caucus co-chair. He was joined by Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), the other co-chair, who echoed his points on bipartisanship.
Republicans have been slow to back Biden’s infrastructure plan in part because of the president’s desire to finance it by raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent and reversing GOP-supported corporate tax cuts passed during the Trump era.
The caucus was formed in January 2017 after the deeply polarizing 2016 presidential election to provide an alternative to the extreme partisanship that appeared to be growing in popularity among certain wings of both parties.
“In the Problem Solvers, our whole mission is when we get to 75 percent of us agreeing, we stand as a block and agree to vote together,” Gottheimer said. “That’s 58 members of Congress — more than 10 percent of the House of Representatives.”
The group hopes to play a key role in moving infrastructure legislation forward that has been delayed because of Republicans disapproval of several more left-leaning initiatives Biden wants to include in the bill, as well as disagreement on the price tag.
Biden planned to talk to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the GOP point person on the issue, Friday afternoon as part of ongoing negotiations.
“The idea is to really build that spirit of cooperation,” Gottheimer said. “Brian is a proud Republican. I’m a proud Democrat. And we still disagree on plenty. But we try to do it in a way we’re supposed to do it: civilly.”
Biden vows his support for the ‘critical role’ the arts play in America
Biden celebrated the role of the arts and artists in American society on Friday, using the Kennedy Center Honors as a moment to reflect on their powerful contributions, which he said were especially evident this year.
“In this year of profound loss and pain, repair and renewal, the artist's vision is as important as ever in the search for greater meaning in our lives. We discovered and rediscovered the power of art in every form,” Biden said in a video saluting the 43rd class of Kennedy Center honorees.
Biden hosted the Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on May 20, spending an hour with Joan Baez, country musician Garth Brooks, dancer-choreographer-actor Debbie Allen, violinist Midori and actor Dick Van Dyke as part of the week-long celebration.
Analysis: Politicians will no longer get a free pass from Facebook
In a move with global ramifications for online political speech, Facebook plans to change a policy under which it generally spares toxic speech by major political figures from content-moderation rules it applies to everyone else.
At issue is a rule, first unfurled in October 2016, under which the social media giant tolerates inflammatory and untrue posts from influential people on grounds they’re “newsworthy, significant, or important to the public interest — even if they might otherwise violate our standards.”
Facebook won’t do away completely with the controversial policy, according to the Verge’s Alex Heath, who was first to report the news, but it will be more transparent when it’s invoked.
Biden touts job report, pitches infrastructure plan as a way to ‘accelerate the progress’
Biden on Friday touted a report showing the economy picked up 559,000 jobs in May and that unemployment hit its lowest level since the pandemic began.
Biden credited his administration’s policies and declared that “America is on the move again” during a speech from Rehoboth, Del.
“No other major economy is gaining jobs as quickly as ours, and none of this success is an accident,” Biden said, as he ticked off provisions in the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in March that he said are aiding the recovery.
Among others, he pointed to the $1,400 stimulus checks, citing a study about their impact.
“They drastically reduced depression, according to the study, anxiety and hardship for families,” he said. “More than 40 percent fewer families struggle to afford food, rent, utilities, car payments, student loans and health care expenses.”
Economists interviewed by The Washington Post characterized the jobs report as a positive one, despite the total falling somewhat short of what many had predicted.
During his remarks, Biden also pitched his infrastructure package pending in Congress, urging lawmakers to build on the momentum demonstrated by the report.
“Now’s the time to accelerate the process we’ve been making,” Bidens aid. “Now’s the time to build on the foundation we’ve laid.”
Not all lawmakers were as impressed with the report as Biden.
“Another bad jobs report — 100,000 fewer jobs added than experts estimated,” tweeted House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), who blamed enhanced unemployment benefits that were part of the relief package. “This is what happens when you pay people not to work. What did Democrats expect?”
Allen West resigns as chairman of Texas GOP, prompting speculation of gubernatorial bid
Former congressman Allen West announced Friday that he is stepping down next month as chairman of the Texas Republican Party, prompting speculation that he may pursue a run for governor.
West, who previously represented Florida’s 22nd District in Congress for one term and later moved to Texas, did not detail the reasons for his departure, which is effective July 11. He has served as chairman of the Texas Republican Party since July 2020.
“It has been my distinct honor to serve as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas,” West said in a statement. “I pray Godspeed for this governing body.”
The state party said West “will take this opportunity to prayerfully reflect on a new chapter in his already distinguished career” and that “wherever he goes next, he will continue to be a bulwark against progressive socialism.”
West has been vocal in criticizing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R). According to the Dallas Morning News, West said in a recent radio interview that he has been considering a gubernatorial run.
West’s 2010 election to Congress was fueled by that year’s tea party wave, and he has built a reputation as a conservative firebrand with a history of controversial remarks.
Last week, he spoke at the same QAnon-tied event where Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, appeared to suggest a Myanmar-style coup “should” happen in the United States.
West later distanced himself from Flynn’s remarks in an interview with Newsmax. “I do not support any type of military coup in the United States of America because we have a representative democracy, we have a constitutional republic, and we just need to abide by the Constitution in all that we say and do,” West said, according to the Texas Tribune.
Don McGahn meets with House panel about Trump’s bid to undermine Mueller probe
Former White House Counsel Donald McGahn is expected to detail for the House Judiciary Committee on Friday how former president Donald Trump attempted to stymie a federal probe into his alleged Russia ties — bombshell revelations that might once have fueled additional impeachment charges, were they not already public and had it not taken more than two years for Democrats to secure his testimony.
The committee first asked to interview McGahn in 2019, after the release of former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election. McGahn was the most-cited witness in Mueller’s report, explaining how Trump had tried to have Mueller fired and then asked aides to lie about it.
Democrats and many legal scholars seized on McGahn’s disclosures as evidence of possible obstruction of justice, a crime. The Trump White House sought to keep McGahn muzzled, claiming his proximity to the president granted him “absolute immunity” from congressional summons.
Huge border influx brings fears of grim summer for migrant deaths
A sharp increase in the number of people crossing into the United States through remote desert areas along the U.S.-Mexico border has officials and rights advocates worried that this summer will be especially lethal, with the potential for a spike in migrant deaths.
Much of the Biden administration’s border response in recent months has centered on caring for the unaccompanied minors who have arrived in record numbers, along with parents traveling with children. Those groups do not typically attempt to evade capture, and they usually seek out U.S. agents after crossing the border to request humanitarian protection.
Adult migrants continue to be the largest share of border crossers, however, and smuggling guides often send them through rugged desert and mountain areas where deaths from exposure rise with extreme heat. U.S. agents took more than 111,000 single adult migrants into custody in April, the highest total in more than a decade, and the number increased again in May, according to preliminary enforcement data.
U.S. economy adds 559,000 jobs in May
The U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs in May, the latest sign of a strengthening recovery as vaccinations rise and covid restrictions ease nationwide.
The unemployment rate dropped slightly from 6.1 percent to 5.8 percent.
The report comes on the heels of a disappointing month of gains in April, when the economy added just 266,000 jobs.
The country still has more than 7 million fewer people employed than it did in February 2020, and it needs to regain those jobs at an accelerated rate to make a full recovery by sometime next year.
She once sang at Carnegie Hall. Now she’s charged with attacking police with a flagpole in the Capitol riot.
When Audrey Ann Southard took the stage at Carnegie Hall in 2012, she belted out an opera aria for a crowd inside the famed New York venue.
When she stormed into the U.S. Capitol in January, the FBI said, her audience was the police officers defending the building from a horde of Trump supporters.
“Tell Pelosi we’re coming for that b----,” video shows her screaming at officers, according to court documents. “There’s a hundred thousand of us, what’s it going to be?”
Southard later used a flagpole to shove a sergeant backward until he slammed his head into a statue, the FBI said, all while agitating the crowd behind her to “push in here” as they sought to disrupt Congress as it certified Biden’s victory.
Analysis: Pence diverges from Trump on Jan. 6 but still pushes ‘election integrity’
Former vice president Mike Pence appeared Thursday night in the “first in the nation” state, where he made news for saying that he still disagrees with former president Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. But Pence carefully infused his establishment bona fides with cornerstones of Trump’s MAGA agenda that in part fueled the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
At the Hillsborough County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Awards Dinner in Manchester, N.H, Pence decried Democrats’ efforts to “codify many of the practices that create the greatest opportunity for fraud,” and he called the GOP a party that “makes it clear that election integrity is a national imperative and responsibility.”
Biden to deliver remarks following release of highly anticipated jobs report
Biden plans to deliver remarks Friday following the release of a highly anticipated jobs report that will provide further evidence of the extent to which the labor market is recovering from the pandemic.
The Labor Department’s May report follows one for April that showed less-than-expected job growth, which White House officials are hoping was an aberration.
Biden plans to deliver his remarks from Rehoboth Beach, Del., where he spent the day Thursday with first lady Jill Biden celebrating her birthday. Biden plans to return to Washington on Friday afternoon.
Biden is also scheduled to speak Friday with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the GOP point person on infrastructure spending.
During a Wednesday meeting at the White House with Capito, Biden signaled that he would be open to significant revisions on the size of his infrastructure package and how it would be paid for in order to win Republican support.
Negotiations with Republicans are continuing even as Democrats mull trying to move forward through a budget reconciliation process that could allow them to pass a bill without GOP votes.
House Democrats unveil $547 billion transportation bill, a spending boost that underscores partisan divide
Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee unveiled a $547 billion transportation funding package Friday that would ramp up spending on rail and transit, while encouraging states to repair existing roads rather than build new ones.
The biggest chunk of the bill is $343 billion for road and bridge construction, as well as highway safety, a boost of more than 50 percent over the last transportation bill Congress passed in 2015. It also calls for $109 billion for transit and $95 billion for rail — including a tripling of funding to Amtrak.
Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.), chairman of the committee, said the proposed legislation embodies a core piece of Biden’s infrastructure plans, “seizing this once-in-a-generation opportunity to move our transportation planning out of the 1950s and toward our clean energy future.”