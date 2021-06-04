It’s also the case that the MAC addresses presented in the Byrne document and the first Lindell video are obviously made up. A MAC address is made up of six numbers, from 0 to 255, encoded in hexadecimal from 00 to FF. Some of the digits have particular meaning; the second character of the first number, for example, can be used to identify how it is administered and how it receives information. Yet, despite those differences in functionality, the second characters in each address in that file are evenly distributed from 0 to F (that is, 0 to 16). None is significantly more common than any of the others.