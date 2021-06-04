There is no American more accustomed to habitually reorienting Trump’s flights of fancy into something serviceable in the real world than Mike Pence. He has always had ambitions beyond the country’s No. 2 position and that meant trying to straddle the divide between Trump’s base and the Republican establishment. That divide narrowed and widened over the past four years as the base moved to the right and the establishment often belatedly followed it. But there was Pence, always standing athwart the gulf, arms out as he worked to keep his balance without letting his face betray his emotions.