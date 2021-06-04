Medical advances such as ART have sustained life for more than a million Americans with HIV. Advancements in biomedical treatments happened because gay HIV+ activists — often Black men such as Craig Harris — demanded the government invest in saving lives. In recent years, new breakthroughs have included Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PREP), a medicine that helps to prevent HIV infection. So does the U=U campaign, for “undetectable equals untransmittable”; this public information campaign encourages treatment by spreading the word that HIV+ people who achieve and maintain an undetectable “viral load” of HIV in the blood cannot sexually transmit the virus to others.