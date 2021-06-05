Wiley, a civil rights lawyer who previously chaired New York’s Civilian Complaint Review Board, entered the mayoral contest in October, channeling the energy of that summer’s criminal justice reform protests, and offering voters a chance to elect the city’s first female mayor.
“I don’t sound like past mayors, or look like them, or think like them,” she said in the campaign’s launch video. “That is the point.”
Multiple candidates were already competing for liberal votes. City Comptroller Scott Stringer lined up key endorsements after years of his support for liberal primary challengers, and nonprofit executive Dianne Morales offered left-wing voters the only plan by any candidate to cut the NYPD’s budget in half.
But Stringer lost much of his support after a former volunteer accused him of sexual misconduct, and Morales lost hers after staffers quit or defected over complaints about unfair working conditions. The left’s turmoil can be summed up by the positions taken by the Working Families Party: an endorsement for Stringer, followed by a joint endorsement of Wiley and Morales, followed by an endorsement of only Wiley.
All three left-wing candidates have polled behind the race’s most moderate candidates: Andrew Yang, Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams, and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia. All of them have pledged to tackle the city’s rising crime, with Yang endorsing “more cops on the subways,” at a debate this week, and Adams warning that the crime would impede the city’s post-covid recovery.
“No one is coming to New York and our multibillion-dollar tourism industry if you have three-year-old children shot in Times Square,” Adams said.
Wiley, a former MSNBC contributor, used the debate to attack Adams, saying that his plan to carry a gun if elected mayor set a bad example for children. She faced her own criticism from Stringer, who has polled ahead of Wiley even after his accusation, and who called her a “rubber stamp” for police at the review board.
But Wiley has become the safe choice for liberal groups and Democrats who want to stay on good terms with those groups, like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). State Sen. Julia Salazar, a member of Democratic Socialists of America who’d been supported by Stringer, backed Wiley this week. Ocasio-Cortez, who has appeared in campaign ads for comptroller candidate Brad Lander, is still the best-known politician in New York’s resurgent left, but the jumble in the mayor’s race had left some groups focused on electing left-wing city council members who could be a check on a moderate mayor.
“Nobody says change like @AOC,” Wiley’s campaign tweeted once the candidate had made the announcement. “And with AOC’s help we are going to win this race and bring the change we need to the city we love.”