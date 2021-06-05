During the 1980s and 1990s — in the context of the war against the Shining Path — politicians, the military and the mainstream media portrayed anyone from the political left as subversive threats to the nation. Trade unionists, student leaders, university professors and peasant leaders were jailed, killed and disappeared, even though they were not part of the armed insurgency. In many instances, the Shining Path attacked them as well, viewing them as rivals in their mission to overthrow the government.