Trump’s surprise endorsement — which he said he told the congressman about 15 minutes before taking the stage at a convention center here — came minutes after his daughter-in-law Lara Trump said she was not going to be running for the seat in North Carolina. Rumors had circulated for a month about a potential Senate bid by Lara Trump, which she had fueled. She said Saturday night that she was “no for now” after being called to the stage by her father-in-law, explaining that her decision was made largely because she has two young children.