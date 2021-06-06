Manchin wrote Sunday, as he has said in the past, that he would instead support an overhaul of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, also known as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which “would update the formula states and localities must use to ensure proposed voting laws do not restrict the rights of any particular group or population.” However, even though Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) has said she would join Manchin in supporting that alternative, other Republicans have said they would not, making it unlikely it would pass without doing away with the filibuster.