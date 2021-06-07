Arab Israelis and Palestinian Israelis make up 15 percent of the voter population, but Arab parties have only 10 percent of seats in the Knesset. Decreased turnout reflects both the marginalization of their representatives and the increasing alienation of many voters from an Israel where the right dominates, the peace process has collapsed and controversial laws further emphasize Jewish supremacy at the expense of the Arab minority. A growing segment of Arab Israelis remain disillusioned about the ability to change anything through voting.