For the first few months of the vaccine rollout, there wasn’t a big divide between Biden states and those that voted for former president Donald Trump in terms of the uptake of the coronavirus vaccine. During that period, most of the vaccine rollout was targeted at older Americans, a group that has been disproportionately affected by covid-19, the disease the virus causes.
But then things diverged, at about the time that use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused. From that point forward, states that voted for Trump saw vaccinations expand at a slower rate than Biden states. Using a slightly different metric than the one selected by Biden — fully or partially vaccinated individuals as a percentage of a state’s adult population — we see a clear partisan split between states.
The 22 states with the highest ratios voted for Biden. Sixteen of the 17 states with the lowest densities backed Trump. The outlier is Georgia, which was essentially a toss-up.
Again, this is not precisely what Biden is measuring. For example, it includes teens who’ve received a dose of the vaccine as part of the comparison. But that also means that it’s easier for states to hit the 70 percent mark.
Yet most Trump states haven’t. On this map, states that have passed 70 percent on our metric are shown with thick black lines. States that are still short are shown with thinner lines.
It should be the case that more of the vaccinated adult population lives in Biden-voting states: 58 percent of adults live in those states. But if we divvy up the adult population (about 255 million people) proportionally, we’d need about 179 million people to receive a vaccine dose to hit the 70 percent mark and we would expect 58 percent of that figure (about 103 million) to live in blue states and the rest (76 million) to live in red states.
Including non-adults, more than 103 million blue-state residents have been vaccinated. Only about 62 million red-state residents have been.
In the last few weeks, the ratio of non-vaccinated adults in blue-versus-red states flipped. For most of the year, there were more non-vaccinated adults in blue states, since those states are more populous. That’s no longer the case.
It is absolutely the case that the July 4 date is arbitrary. There’s nothing special about it, really; it was just a target that Biden’s administration hit toward which states could push — and toward which some are pushing. But if the target isn’t met, it’s not going to be because of the states that backed Biden. It’s going to be because of the ones that didn’t.