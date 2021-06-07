Republican officials, in other words, are to some extent now beholden to a false belief simply because most of their base of voters already believe it’s true. Trump has little to do with it at this point, though he’s still useful as a way for elected officials to generate attention and praise. Trumpism led to the need to address “fraud” and, since curtailing voting was already thought to be useful to Republican candidates, the issue moved to the center of the policy debate. Once the false claims of fraud are “addressed,” it’s not clear what other policies Trump-loyal legislators would feel the need to advance.